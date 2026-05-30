Suspected car thief arrested in Union City after tense standoff

Officers used less-lethal launchers and a police dog to take the suspect into custody.

UNION CITY – A suspected car thief was arrested following a tense, hours-long standoff Friday in Union City, police said. Around 2:40 p.m., the victim reported her gold 2007 Honda Pilot had been stolen in San Jose by someone she knew, according to the Union City Police Department.

She told dispatchers the suspect might be in Union City and was known to carry a gun. Officers spotted the SUV on 9th Street just before 3:10 p.m. and stopped it in the 1000 block of E Street. The driver – identified as a 26-year-old Milpitas man – obeyed commands to turn off the Honda and toss out the keys, but he ignored repeated orders to exit, police said.

He also reportedly yelled at officers, made obscene gestures and refused to cooperate. Concern over the suspect’s behavior and the possibility he might be armed led officers to summon armored vehicles, a drone, a K-9 team and crisis negotiators, police said. A neighboring law enforcement agency was also called in to provide assistance.

Officers learned the man had a felony warrant for a probation violation and had previously been involved in an incident in which a firearm was recovered, police said. Nearby residents were told to shelter in place and an alert was issued asking the public to avoid the area. Officers and crisis negotiators remained in touch with the man for more than two hours, police said, adding that he ignored repeated commands to keep his hands visible.

“Combined with statements he made during the incident,” police said, “these actions increased concern that the encounter could rapidly escalate into a deadly force situation. ” The suspect got out of the Honda just before 5:20 p.m., but he refused to place his hands behind his back or lie on the ground, police said. Officers then used less-lethal launchers and a police dog to take the man into custody without further incident.

He was taken to an area hospital to be treated for minor injuries, police said. No firearm was recovered. Police said a criminal complaint will be submitted to the Alameda County District Attorney’s Office for vehicle theft, resisting a peace officer and the man’s felony warrant. Share this:





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