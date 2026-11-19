“We said that we would spare no resources in our efforts to locate and arrest him, and the others responsible for this violent home invasion,” police said.

Two people who were with Richards were also arrested and charged with accessory after the fact, Smith added.

“We said that we would spare no resources in our efforts to locate and arrest him, and the others responsible for this violent home invasion,” she said. An arrest has been made in the home invasion at the house of Canadian CEO David Morton, left, and his family. Two suspects in the home invasion remain outstanding, as police released an image of a gray Honda CR-V believed to have been used to flee the scene.

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Advertisement “If anyone has information related to this vehicle or the home invasion itself, we urge you to contact police immediately,” she said, while also warning the public about the consequences of helping suspects evade arrest. Toronto Police announced the arrest of suspect Daijohn Richards in connection with the attack on Monday.

“When you know that someone is wanted for a crime and you help them hide from police, you can be charged with a criminal offense yourself,” Smith said. Advertisement Morton, 75, and his daughters, ages 26 and 28, were shot, while his wife, 64, was struck with a hammer when three masked men stormed their home in the wealthy Toronto neighborhood of Bridle Path early in the morning of Oct. 29.

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Masked men stormed Morton’s multi-million-dollar home in the Toronto suburb of Bridle Path on Oct. 29. Two of the family suffered “life-altering injuries” while the other two sustained non-life-threatening wounds,” Smith previously said. Advertisement “We are healing, both physically and emotionally. We are a strong, close-knit family, and together, we will get through this,” they said in the statementRichards’ name was released on Oct. 31 as investigators gathered evidence in the hours following the incident.

Ontario Provincial Police, Ottawa Police Service, the Ministry of the Attorney General, and Toronto Police Hold Up Squad were all involved in the arrest of Richards, Smith said. An arrest has been made in the home invasion at the house of Canadian CEO David Morton, left, and his family. Toronto Police announced the arrest of suspect Daijohn Richards in connection with the attack on Monday.

Masked men stormed Morton's multi-million-dollar home in the Toronto suburb of Bridle Path on Oct. 29.