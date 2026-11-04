Suspected Avian Flu Outbreak at Monroe Lake Tye Park Kills Over 30 Birds

Monroe officials report 34 dead birds at Lake Tye Park, suspecting avian flu. The Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife will test carcasses while advising public safety.

The City of Monroe is currently tracking a suspected avian flu outbreak at Lake Tye Park following the discovery of numerous deceased waterfowl. Monroe Parks and Recreation Director Kevin Teague confirmed that officials have recovered thirty-four dead birds at the location since Saturday. This number exceeds the initial reports of more than thirty birds, indicating a localized but significant die-off event.

Core Details Of The Outbreak

Kevin Teague provided updates to local media after observing a cackling goose nearby display severe distress. The bird rolled on its back, flapped its wings, and honked before flying in low circles and colliding with a nearby building. This incident illustrates the neurological symptoms often associated with the virus, which Teague stated likely killed the recovered birds.

Also read Monroe Monitor Lake Tye Park Avian Flu Outbreak

The Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife is scheduled to test some of the carcasses on Wednesday to confirm the presence of avian influenza. Preliminary assessments by local authorities strongly point to bird flu as the cause of mortality, prompting immediate public health advisories for residents in the area.

Witness Accounts And Stakeholder Views

Local residents have reported finding deceased birds in the immediate vicinity of the park. Solomon Dewald, a neighbor residing near Lake Tye Park, shared that a bird dropped near the front tire of his vehicle. He noted that the bird was moving when it suddenly died, describing the event as sad and emphasizing that he does not wish to witness such deaths.

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Kevin Teague emphasized that the rapid succession of deaths suggests a common infectious cause. He directed attention to the behavioral changes observed in living birds, such as the goose that crashed into the structure. These observations support the theory that a highly contagious pathogen is affecting the local bird population at this specific site.

Public Safety And Official Guidance

Authorities have issued strict warnings for the public regarding contact with sick or dead birds. Kevin Teague explicitly stated that individuals should not touch any sick birds found in the park. Similarly, he advised that residents should not handle carcasses they discover in or around the park area.

The Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife clarified the transmission risk to humans and pets. They stated that people or dogs do not easily contract bird flu without prolonged contact. However, if handling is absolutely necessary, they recommend wearing protective equipment and double-bagging the carcass before disinfecting oneself thoroughly.

Real-World Impact And Next Steps

The immediate consequence of this outbreak is the closure of interaction with wildlife in Lake Tye Park. The Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife will proceed with diagnostic testing on Wednesday to verify the specific strain of avian flu. This confirmation is essential for determining the scope of the outbreak and any further containment measures.

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Residents are urged to remain vigilant and adhere to the safety guidelines provided by Kevin Teague and local officials. The recovery of thirty-four birds highlights the severity of the situation and the need for careful observation of local wildlife. Continued monitoring by the City of Monroe will determine if the outbreak spreads beyond the park boundaries.