Suspect with lengthy criminal record identified in Penn Station stabbing spree that injured five

A homeless man with a extensive criminal past, Hector Deleon, 51, was identified as the attacker who randomly stabbed five people at New York City's Penn Station on Sunday evening. Victims sustained various injuries, with one seriously hurt. The suspect was quickly apprehended, and city officials responded with condolences and praise for first responders, while witnesses raised concerns about transit safety.

A knife-wielding attacker carried out a random stabbing spree at Penn Station in New York City on Sunday evening, injuring five people. The suspect, identified as 51-year-old Hector Deleon , a homeless individual with a significant criminal history, was subdued shortly after the attack.

According to reports, the incident occurred around 7 p.m. when Deleon began slashing victims without apparent provocation. One victim, 60-year-old Henry Obadiah, described being approached by the suspect, who locked eyes with him before delivering a roundhouse kick and then stabbing him. Obadiah initially thought he had been punched but discovered a deep cut on his face after seeing his reflection in his phone.

He reported seeing another victim sitting on the floor with a bloody towel pressed to their head. The suspect was tackled by bystanders and police. Deleon was hospitalized on Monday and had not yet been charged as of the report. Court records reveal Deleon had recent legal troubles; he was incarcerated in New Jersey on May 26 on pending charges and had a 2025 assault charge.

In 2022, he was found guilty of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and unlawful possession of a deadly weapon in Essex County. All five victims were transported to a hospital; one sustained serious injuries, two moderate injuries, and the other two minor injuries. They are expected to survive. Witness Subul Sadaq described seeing a food truck vendor with a towel wrapped around his bleeding ear and people being loaded into an ambulance.

Victims and witnesses expressed fear about safety in the city's transit system. Obadiah criticized the city's law and order priorities, suggesting the administration favors attackers over victims. New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani issued a statement expressing sympathy for the injured and thanking first responders, including Amtrak Police, for their quick action. He noted there was no service disruption and remains in contact with Amtrak officials as the investigation continues.

Manhattan Borough President Brad Hoylman-Sigal also offered support for the victims and gratitude to emergency personnel





DailyMail / 🏆 86. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Penn Station Stabbing Hector Deleon NYC Transit Violence Homeless Attacker Random Stabbing New York Crime Amtrak Police Victim Injuries Law And Order Mayor Zohran Mamdani

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Five people stabbed inside Penn Station, suspect arrested, sources sayFive people were wounded during a stabbing spree inside Penn Station on Sunday evening before the suspect responsible was taken into custody by Amtrak Police,

Read more »

5 people stabbed inside Manhattan’s Penn Station, suspect in custodyFive people were injured Sunday evening in a mass stabbing inside Penn Station, authorities said.

Read more »

5 stabbed in bloody attack inside Penn Station — suspect in custodyFive people were injured in a stabbing inside Penn Station on Sunday evening, according to authorities.

Read more »

Amtrak police tackle and arrest suspect after Penn Station stabbing, injuring 5At least five people have been stabbed at New York City's Penn Station on Sunday, a day before President Donald Trump plans to attend the third game of the NBA.

Read more »