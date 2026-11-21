U.S. Marshals said Ramos Perez Tellez had been wanted since last December, when investigators allege he lured the woman to a park in Warminster, Bucks County, while she was visiting a family member.

Authorities have arrested a 52-year-old man who had been sought for nearly a year in connection with the alleged rape of a 21-year-old woman with a disability in Warminster, according to the U.S. Marshals Service.

U.S. Marshals said Ramos Perez Tellez had been wanted since last December, when investigators allege he lured the woman to a park in Warminster, Bucks County, while she was visiting a family member.

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"A 21-year-old victim was on a visit with a family member. That family member's boyfriend was Mr. Tellez. And when the family member was in the store shopping, Mr. Tellez took the victim to a park and forcibly raped her," said Supervisory Deputy U.S. Marshal Robert Clark. Investigators said Tellez then allegedly attempted to prevent the victim from disclosing what had happened.

"Afterwards, he took her to a toy store, attempting to console her and buying her stuffed animals, and later it was reported to the Warminster Police Department," Clark said. Authorities said Tellez remained at large until Friday morning, when U.S. Marshals tracked him to a home in South Philadelphia.

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"We knocked and announced. Mr. Tellez tried to communicate with us through the door. He asked us for time. He was getting his pants on, but at the same time he was shimmying out of the rowhome and getting onto the rooftop where our investigators eventually arrested him without incident," Clark said.

"We hope that this arrest brings us one step closer to justice for an at-risk victim, who deserves to be protected and treated with dignity," he said.