New York City police are searching for a suspect accused of breaking into two Brooklyn MTA facilities earlier this month and stealing roughly $1,650 worth of equipment, including a train part.

from THU 4:00 AM EST until FRI 1:00 AM EST, Middlesex County, Western Monmouth County, Somerset County, Ocean County, Eastern Monmouth County, Morris County, Coastal Ocean County, Mercer County, Hunterdon County, Warren Countyfrom THU 10:00 AM EST until FRI 1:00 AM EST, Southern Nassau County, New York County , Southeast Suffolk County, Northwest Suffolk County, Northern Nassau County, Southwest Suffolk County, Northern Queens County, Kings County , Richmond County , Southern Queens County, Bronx County, Northeast Suffolk County, Eastern Union County, Hudson County, Eastern Essex Countyfrom THU 7:00 AM EST until FRI 6:00 AM EST, Richmond County , Northern Queens County, Kings County , Southwest Suffolk County, Southern Nassau County, Northeast Suffolk County, New York County , Southern Queens County, Southern Westchester County, Northern Nassau County, Northwest Suffolk County, Bronx County, Southeast Suffolk County, Hudson County, Eastern Union County, Eastern Bergen County, Eastern Essex CountyNew York City police are searching for a suspect wanted in connection with two burglaries at Brooklyn MTA facilities earlier this month.

Investigators say the suspect stole about $950 worth of items from a Shell Road facility on Nov. 8 and returned a week later to steal a $700 train part on McDonald Avenue. New York City police are asking for the public's help identifying a suspect wanted in connection with two break-ins at MTA facilities in southern Brooklyn earlier this month.

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Around 8:20 p.m., an unidentified person entered an MTA facility at 2751 Shell Road and took multiple items valued at about $950 before running away. Around 4:20 p.m., the same suspect entered an MTA facility at 2556 McDonald Avenue—the site of the Coney Island Maintenance Shop and Yard—and stole a train part valued at roughly $700 before leaving the area. Investigators released surveillance media obtained from the Nov. 8 burglary in hopes that someone recognizes the suspect.