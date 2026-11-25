Christian Williams was preparing to take his 7-year-old son trick-or-treating on Halloween night when he was fatally shot, according to investigators and his family.

Williams was preparing to take his 7-year-old son, Ethan, trick-or-treating on Halloween night when he was fatally shot, according to investigators and his family.

"So on a night that's supposed to be about celebration, and bringing joy to children, my nephew was traumatized and scarred for life," said Michael Williams, the victim's brother. Police say 41-year-old suspect Kerri Simmons went to the home on the 1200 block of North Redfield Street in West Philadelphia shortly before 7 p.m. The family says Simmons previously dated the mother of Williams' son. The two men had recently fought after Williams accused Simmons of abusing his child's mother.

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"A coward knocked on the door as if he was a trick-or-treater, asked my brother to step aside. My brother said, 'Why? What do you need to talk about?

' He said, 'That's supposed to be my son,' witnesses said. And then they heard shots fired," Michael Williams told Action News.

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"The coward didn't even give my brother a chance to protect himself. I'm calling him a coward because he is, because he's running right now.

"Police have issued an arrest warrant for Simmons, who remains at large. Williams' family said they are determined to see justice served.

"Whatever happens to him will not bring my brother back, will not bring our loved one back, but it will give us some type of comfort knowing that he's paying a price for his idiotic decision," Michael Williams said. Police said Simmons should be considered armed and dangerous. Authorities are offering a $20,000 reward for information leading to an arrest and conviction.

"If you needed anything, like my mother, she needed to be walked to the subway - he will make sure. I'll go to work late today to walk her to the subway. I tell my brother, I need help with my business?

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'Hey bro, I got you, just tell me what time you gonna come get me. ' He had unwavering loyalty, and he was implementing that characteristic into his son," Michael said.