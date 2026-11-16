Suspect Taken into Custody After BioUrja Plant Bomb Threat in Peoria

Peoria police and the FBI have arrested a person of interest following a credible bomb threat at the BioUrja Renewables plant that prompted a 1-mile evacuation of the area, with the suspect taken into custody on Monday morning.

, over the weekend, Peoria police said. Peoria police said a person of interest has been taken into custody and more information from the FBI is expected to be made public later Monday morning.

Peoria police said they will not release further details until after the FBI makes their announcement. An evacuation order was issued Friday night for a large section of Peoria and neighboring East Peoria in central Illinois after a bomb threat at the BioUrja Renewables plant, which produces ethanol and alcohol. Police said a suspicious package was found at about 2 p.m. on Friday near the plant, and several hours later was determined to be a"credible threat.

Also read Evacuation order lifted after bomb found near ethanol plant in central Illinois

" A 1-mile evacuation zone was put in place for hours, until it was eventually lifted at 1 p.m. Saturday. Peoria Police Chief Brad Dixon said Saturday that the package itself was"rendered safe" Friday night, but law enforcement had to continue searches for other possible explosive devices throughout the wide area in and around the factory. The investigation is being led by the FBI's Springfield office and also involves Illinois State Police and the Peoria Police Department. Gov.

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JB PritzkerThe FBI said no additional devices were found, but encouraged the public to remain alert and share any information they may have about anything related to the threat. The law enforcement official told CNN the suspect was arrested Monday morning, but offered no further details. Thet official also said an investigation into other who may have been involved in the incident is ongoing. Country music singer Jon Pardi had to cancel his concert because it was in the area.

Peoria is about 75 miles north of the Illinois state capital of Springfield, and about 150 miles southwest of Chicago. The BioUrja plant is located along the Illinois River in the southern part of the city. CBS News Chicago has also reached out to the FBI and Illinois State Police for more information and are waiting to hear back.