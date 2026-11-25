A suspect has turned herself in more than a year after a deadly hit-and-run crash in West Philadelphia killed a man walking home from a friend's house.

from WED 10:00 PM EST until THU 10:00 PM EST, Coastal Atlantic County, Atlantic County, Cumberland County, Atlantic Coastal Cape May County, Cape May County, Kent County, Inland Sussex County, Delaware Beaches Countyuntil FRI 3:00 AM EST, Coastal Atlantic County, Cape May County, Atlantic Coastal Cape May County, Cumberland County, Atlantic County, Southeastern Burlington County, Kent Countyfrom THU 4:00 AM EST until FRI 1:00 AM EST, Lehigh County, Berks County, Lower Bucks County, Delaware County, Eastern Chester County, Northampton County, Upper Bucks County, Western Montgomery County, Philadelphia County, Eastern Montgomery County, Western Chester County, Somerset County, Camden County, Ocean County, Salem County, Northwestern Burlington County, Coastal Ocean County, Mercer County, Southeastern Burlington County, Hunterdon County, Warren County, Gloucester County, New Castle CountyA suspect has turned herself in to Philadelphia police more than a year after a deadly hit-and-run crash in West Philadelphia.

Investigators say the victim was walking home in July 2025 when a dark-colored Jeep Cherokee struck him at 58th and Delancey streets and drove away. More than a year after a man was killed in a West Philadelphia hit-and-run, a 32-year-old suspect has turned herself in to police. According to the Philadelphia Police Department, Janell Shaieda Paige surrendered at police headquarters following a lengthy investigation into the July 31, 2025, crash that killed Mark McDonald-Ringgold.

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Janell Shaieda Paige surrendered at police headquarters following a lengthy investigation into the July 31, 2025, crash that killed Mark McDonald-Ringgold Around 2:46 a.m. on July 31, 2025, McDonald-Ringgold was attempting to cross Delancey Street at the intersection of 58th Street when a dark-colored Jeep Cherokee traveling northbound on 58th Street struck him, investigators said. Following an investigation that required the seizure and analysis of multiple devices and data, the Philadelphia District Attorney's Office approved an arrest warrant for Paige on Nov. 20, 2026.

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McDonald-Ringgold had been walking home from a friend's house—just two blocks away—after working a late shift at the Kimmel Center when he was hit, according to previous reporting by FOX 29's Dawn Timmeney. Hours after the crash, police located the Jeep Cherokee at 67th Street and Chester Avenue.about her push for accountability after the crash left her son brain-dead and in a coma before he died.

Davidson also shared that her son had applied to become a Philadelphia police officer just a month before his death, hoping to follow in her footsteps.