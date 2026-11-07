Ronny Yordrix Guanipa Chrinos was arrested near the White House with three firearms and ammunition after confessing to hearing voices instructing him to assassinate President Donald Trump.

The US Secret Service arrested Ronny Yordrix Guanipa Chrinos late Thursday night after officers intercepted him in a stolen vehicle parked near the White House. The arrest occurred shortly after agents discovered three different firearms, including a rifle, along with dozens of rounds of ammunition in the suspect's car.

Ronny Yordrix Guanipa Chrinos confessed to federal agents that he heard voices telling him to travel to the nation's capital to kill President Donald Trump. These auditory hallucinations allegedly compelled the suspect to bring the weapons to the area surrounding the presidential residence.

Also read Trump’s Post-Election Ramblings Inside White House Leaks

Homeland Security Secretary Markwayne Mullin confirmed that Ronny Yordrix Guanipa Chrinos is currently in the custody of the US Marshals Service. Mullin praised the swift action of Secret Service officers, noting that the suspect was detained before he could cause any harm to the President or others.

US officials have identified Ronny Yordrix Guanipa Chrinos as a Venezuelan migrant who entered the United States illegally through Texas in March 2024. The Department of Homeland Security stated that the suspect has been formally charged in connection with the incident and the possession of the illegal firearms.

Advertisement

The discovery of the stolen vehicle, the multiple firearms, and the explicit threat against the President led to the immediate detention of Ronny Yordrix Guanipa Chrinos. Agents conducted a thorough search of the car after the suspect's verbal admission, which confirmed the severity of the potential threat.

This event marks the latest in a series of arrests made by the Secret Service and other law enforcement agencies. Since President Trump returned to office last year, authorities have been on high alert regarding individuals who threaten the lives of the President or his family members.

Ronny Yordrix Guanipa Chrinos remains detained by the US Marshals Service while federal authorities process the charges. Legal proceedings will be determined by federal courts as the case moves forward through the judicial system.

The incident highlights the intense security measures in place around the White House and the Presidential Residence. Officers were alerted to the suspect when they observed him acting suspiciously in a parked car in the restricted area.

Advertisement

Federal investigators are continuing to examine the details of the plot and the extent of the suspect's preparation. The case underscores the ongoing vigilance required to protect the President from potential threats.

Homeland Security officials emphasized that the quick response of law enforcement prevented any harm from coming to the President. The arrest demonstrates the effectiveness of the security protocols designed to safeguard the nation's leaders.

Ronny Yordrix Guanipa Chrinos faces serious legal consequences for his actions and the illegal possession of weapons. The Department of Homeland Security has assured the public that such threats are taken extremely seriously.

The investigation into Ronny Yordrix Guanipa Chrinos continues as authorities gather additional evidence to support the charges. Legal experts anticipate that the case will proceed through the federal court system in the coming weeks.