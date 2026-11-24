Authorities are searching for the shooters after nine people were wounded in what the Tulare County sheriff called a gang-related mass shooting near Strathmore.

Authorities are searching for the shooters after nine people were wounded in what the Tulare County sheriff called a gang-related mass shooting near Strathmore. The Tulare County Sheriff's Office is searching for suspects involved in a shooting that injured nine people after an outdoor concert Saturday night near Road 256 and Avenue 200 outside Strathmore.

Several law enforcement agencies responded to reports of gunfire at an outdoor venue known as Candyman Ranch shortly after a concert featuring multiple rappers and performers ended.

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"Let me be absolutely clear. This was a mass shooting, but in this situation it definitely is rival gangs," said Tulare County Sheriff Mike Boudreaux. Authorities said about 150 people attended the event, including families. An Instagram page promoting the concert described it as an "all ages" event and Action News crews at the scene Saturday night observed very young children leaving the venue after the shooting.

"Some of the alarming aspects of today's briefing is that there were small children at the concert," Sheriff Boudreaux said. Sheriff Boudreaux said one or possibly two suspects entered the area where concertgoers and food vendors were gathered.

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"One, if not two, shooting suspects entered the area approximately here. Concertgoers and food vendors were located all in this open area. The shooting took place from this corner, and they shot in this direction into a crowd of people," said Sheriff Boudreaux. Investigators estimate 40 to 60 rounds were fired.

Authorities received 911 calls from both inside the venue and nearby ranches and homes.

"Nine people in total were shot. As it stands now, two people are still listed in critical condition," said Sheriff Boudreaux. Surveillance video shared with Action News showed first responders rushing down Road 196 after shots were fired. Photos released by the sheriff's office showed chairs scattered across the venue grounds, garbage strewn throughout the area and multiple bullet holes in a white SUV.

Investigators are also examining the circumstances surrounding the event. Sheriff Boudreaux said the concert was held without the proper permits.

"The fact that this event even took place with no proper documentation was truly problematic from the very beginning," said Sheriff Boudreaux. "In events like this, if they are approved by , you have to get permits, and you have to have security on scene. "Former NYPD detective ordered held without bail in George Washington Bridge shooting case The family that owns Candyman Ranch told Action News they plan to shut down the venue following the shooting.

Since the incident, the venue's Instagram page has removed its content. Sheriff Boudreaux also said the event organizer does not own the property where the concert was held. Law enforcement and county code compliance officials are now working together to determine what responsibilities event organizers may have had.

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Investigators are also reviewing whether county regulations were violated, including provisions under Tulare County's Social Host Ordinance, which was adopted in 2018 and addresses underage drinking, smoking and excessive noise at parties and events on private property in rural or residential areas.

"Our code compliance team has now opened an investigation and since that is ongoing, it's not something we can talk about yet. We don't have a lot of information yet," said Jennifer Fawkes, a Tulare County spokesperson. Fawkes said code compliance officers are continuing to gather information about the property and the event.

"Just getting an idea of the location and everything that might have been there. They have things on their list that they look for," Fawkes said. Authorities believe the shooting may have involved rival gangs. No arrests have been made, and the suspects remain at large.

"We do have DNA evidence from the scene. We're hoping that leads us somewhere," said Sheriff Boudreaux.

"Understand this: we will use every lawful resource available to identify you, locate you, and hold you accountable," said Sheriff Boudreaux. The Tulare County Sheriff's Office is asking anyone with information, including video evidence, to come forward as the investigation continues. ICE smashes car window, detains man outside California sheriff's station | Video