Police are searching for a man who allegedly shoved a 73-year-old woman onto Queens subway tracks in an apparent random attack just after the morning rush. Officers swarmed the Manhattan-bound subway platform of the Astoria Boulevard N/W train station Friday morning after the victim was shoved from behind by a stranger around 10 a.m.

Fellow subway riders sprang into action and pulled the woman out of the tracks. Police say the attack at the Astoria Boulevard station was random.

NBC4’s Melissa Colorado reports from Astoria, Queens. Police are searching for a man who allegedly shoved a 73-year-old woman onto Queens subway tracks in an apparent random attack just after the morning rush. Officers swarmed the Manhattan-bound subway platform of the Astoria Boulevard N/W train station Friday morning after the victim was shoved from behind by a stranger around 10 a.m., according to police. The woman fell from the platform and onto the subway tracks.

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Other subway riders did not hesitate to act and pulled the woman back onto the platform before an incoming train arrived. Sources said the suspect hopped on a Manhattan-bound N train. He was described as a man in his 30’s, thin build and wearing a dark blue long sleeve shirt with dark pants. The fall caused the victim to suffer bruising to her head, leg and knee.

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She was taken to Mount Sinai Queens and was expected to recover. Even though the Astoria Boulevard station has two island platforms, the station does not have a platform-edge barrier.

"Very surprised because I do take a train here every day to Manhattan, and this is actually for the first time I’ve heard something like that happen here," said rider Julia Maneliak, from Astoria. "I think I’ll be more vigilant, pay more attention be less on my phone when I’m here. "From Jamaica to Astoria to Flushing to Sunnyside and all points between, NBC New York covers Queens news, weather, traffic and more.