Suspect in violent Queens kidnapping and rape inside park may have attacked other victims: NYPD

The prime suspect arrested last week in a violent Queens kidnapping and rape case may have had other victims, and cops are urging anyone who may have survived

Police said that Oscar Vallejo, 31, allegedly attacked a woman on the night of May 30 and sexually assaulted her inside of Highland Park.kidnapping and rape case may have had other victims, and cops are urging anyone who may have survived an encounter with him to come forward.

Police said that Oscar Vallejo, 31, allegedly attacked a woman on the night of May 30 and sexually assaulted her inside of Highland Park.provided, Vallejo rode up to the victim on a scooter as she walked near the corner of Sutter and Williams Avenues in Brooklyn at about 9:50 p.m. that evening. Vallejo allegedly issued a verbal threat to the victim, telling her, “Get on… I’ll hurt you if you don’t get on,” the criminal complaint noted.

He further claimed that “there is a car that will take you and hurt you. ” Fearing for her life, law enforcement sources said, the victim complied and got on the back of the scooter with Vallejo, who then drove with her to Highland Park. Once inside the park, prosecutors said, the victim attempted to make a run for it – but Vallejo allegedly caught up, threw her to the ground, held up a bottle and threatened to kill her.

Seconds later, the criminal complaint noted, Vallejo allegedly raped the woman with his fingers and penis. He would later flee the scene. The criminal complaint noted that detectives were able to tie Vallejo to the rape through fingerprints recovered from the crime scene that were linked to those he provided for two prior crimes in Brooklyn. Prosecutors said Vallejo was convicted on Nov. 20, 2024, and Feb. 27, 2025, respectively, for two separate cases of forcible touching.

Detectives tracked down Vallejo and arrested him on June 11 for the Highland Park attack on May 30. He was charged with two counts of rape, as well as additional counts of kidnapping, sex abuse and assault. The Queens District Attorney’s office said Vallejo was ordered held in custody without bail at his June 13 arraignment in Queens Criminal Court before Judge Edwin Novello. The suspect is due back in court on June 17 for a follow-up hearing.

In the meantime, police are asking anyone who may have been a victim of Vallejo to come forward and talk to the Queens Special Victims Squad as part of their ongoing investigation. You can contact them by calling the NYPD Sex Crimes Hotline at 212-267-7273 or 646-610-7272, or by contacting the Crime Stoppers Hotline at 800-577-TIPS . You can also submit tips online atRobert Pozarycki has been the editor-in-chief at amNY since 2019.

Previously, he served as editor-in-chief at the Queens Courier and QNS.com, as well as reporter and managing editor at the Times Newsweekly/Ridgewood Times in Ridgewood, NY. Have a tip or a question?

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