Suspect in Super Bowl Reporter's Death Linked to Second Homicide

Danette Colbert, nicknamed the 'Bourbon Street Hustler,' is facing multiple charges in connection with the death of Telemundo reporter Adan Manzano, who was found dead in his Kenner, Louisiana hotel room during Super Bowl week. Kenner Police suspect Colbert may also be involved in another death in New Orleans in December.

A 27-year-old Telemundo reporter, Adan Manzano, who was based in Kansas City, Missouri, traveled to New Orleans to cover the Super Bowl last week. He was found dead in his room at the Comfort Suites hotel in Kenner on February 5th. Danette Colbert, 45, nicknamed the 'Bourbon Street Hustler,' is facing multiple fugitive and fraud charges, as well as a robbery charge, in connection with Manzano's death.

Kenner Police Chief Keith Conley told Fox News Digital that they suspect Colbert's involvement in another death case in New Orleans back in December. They are working with state police and the attorney general's office to gather as much information as possible before reaching any conclusions.Kenner Police believe Colbert may have drugged Manzano before stealing his credit cards. They met in the French Quarter, likely in the early hours of the morning, and returned to the hotel around 4:30 a.m. on February 5th. Surveillance video from the hotel lobby shows them entering Manzano's room around that time. They left shortly after, ran to a store, returned about 30 minutes later, and within 10 to 15 minutes, Colbert left the room. Manzano was never seen again on any video other than when he entered the room, making Colbert the last person seen with him.On February 8th, during a press conference, Conley revealed that detectives found one of Manzano's credit cards missing from his hotel room. Detectives obtained a search warrant to track the locations where the credit card was used after Manzano's death, leading them to Colbert. Conley stated that Colbert is also linked to several cases involving male victims being drugged and robbed in Jefferson Parish, Louisiana, and Las Vegas. He explained that Colbert has a history of gaining men's trust, incapacitating them, and stealing their money and property. Victims often wake up to find themselves in a difficult financial situation, with their credit cards used at various locations.Colbert may face additional charges as the investigation into Manzano's death progresses. It is unclear if she has retained an attorney. Telemundo 39 remembered Manzano as 'a true professional and a rising star who exemplified excellence in his work' in a statement. They expressed their deep sorrow over Manzano's loss and his contributions to the local community. Manzano's wife, Ashleigh Boyd, tragically died in a car crash last year in Kansas





