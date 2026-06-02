Suspect in Northeast Side stabbing death was longtime friend of victim, relative says

Patrick Jaysen Hernandez, 22, is accused of stabbing another man. A relative of the 19-year-old victim said Hernandez and the victim had been lifelong friends.

The relative, who spoke to KSAT 12 News off camera, said Patrick Jaysen Hernandez, 22, had been friends with the 19-year-old man he’s accused of killing since they were children.

According to an arrest affidavit, Hernandez allegedly stabbed the victim during a fight Monday afternoon at a home on Tampke Place, not far from Nacogdoches Road. The affidavit said the two men were hanging out with other people, drinking, when the fight broke out. It said Hernandez told police at some point during the fight the victim began swinging a skateboard and hit a woman in the face.

A person described as a witness drove the victim to an urgent care hospital on Nacogdoches Road where it was determined he was dead. The affidavit said Hernandez, meanwhile, created a series of temporary posts on social media, talking about the stabbing and saying he did it in self-defense. Officers found Hernandez later at a different hospital where the woman injured by the skateboard was being treated. A series of mug shots shows the progression of Hernandez's facial tattoos.

A series of mug shots from the Bexar County jail shows Hernandez has been arrested multiple times, dating back at least to 2021. Although KSAT 12 News spoke to family members of the victim, the Bexar County Medical Examiner’s Office had not positively identified him as of Monday afternoon.

Therefore, his name is not being included in the story at this time. Katrina Webber joined KSAT 12 in December 2009. She reports for Good Morning San Antonio. Katrina was born and raised in Queens, NY, but after living in Gulf Coast states for the past decade, she feels right at home in Texas.

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Crime Fighters Murder Northeast Side

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