NYC teacher aide fired after jogger stabbing; had returned to school before arrest

A former NYPD officer and Marine Corps reject working as a teacher aide at PS 200 was terminated after being charged in the fatal stabbing of jogger Katie Suarez, and sources say he returned to the school before his arrest.

New York City education officials on Monday terminated Sayed Mohassib, a 27-year-old teacher aide at PS 200 in Brooklyn, after he was charged in the fatal stabbing of 28-year-old jogger Katie Suarez.

The Department of Education said the safety of students is its top priority and confirmed the individual has been terminated from NYCPS. The department added it is supporting the NYPD investigation as needed. Law enforcement sources said Mohassib returned to his job with children at the city public school right after the slaying, which occurred Friday Oct. 30. As police searched for Suarez's killer, he was back in the classroom with kids the following Monday, three days later.

Also read Ex-NYPD Cop Sayed Mohassib Charged In Killing Of Katie Suarez

He was not arrested until Saturday. The case has shaken parents and residents near PS 200.

"You don't know who is teaching our kids. It's just shocking," said Jasmine Cotto, a parent of a first- and second-grader at PS 200.

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"He came here the next day like nothing happened," Cotto said of Mohassib. "It's crazy because what if he came here and started killing kids or the teachers? That's what went through my mind.

Mohassib Stabbing Details Emerged

" Mohassib is accused of randomly stabbing Suarez twice in the neck as she ran along a path at a popular Brooklyn promenade. According to court documents, Suarez's father went looking for her after she did not show up to a family gathering and found her with a stab wound to the neck. Family members said Suarez had been training to run in a 10K race scheduled for Saturday.

Court documents state that Mohassib told detectives he came to the bike path with a knife and believed people were going to kill his family. He allegedly told police he disposed of the knife and bloody clothing and attempted to clean blood from his apartment. He was charged with second-degree murder, tampering with physical evidence and fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon. Authorities said he is being held without bail.

Past Behavior Raised Concerns

Sources revealed Monday that Mohassib also previously killed the family pet, a cat or dog, according to his mother's account to police. His mother told police about the pet killing, law-enforcement sources noted. The disclosure added to concerns about how he was allowed to work with children. Mohassib became a para-professional at PS 200 despite a history of psychotic behavior that got him booted from the Marines and barred from a second stint with the NYPD.

He joined the NYPD in 2022 but left just six weeks later to join the US Marine Corps. The corps rejected him within a month over concerns about his mental state, sources said. The NYPD then refused to let him rejoin the police force in January 2023 because he appeared disheveled, the sources said. By then he was working as an hourly support staffer for the city Department of Education, and in 2024 was hired as a para-professional.

That same year, cops responded to a report at his Bensonhurst home that he threatened to chop up his family. He also previously lasted about six weeks as a cop. A woman said he tried to join the Marines but found the rules too restrictive. She said he later tried to return to the NYPD but was denied and taken to Bellevue Hospital.

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Principal Danielle Nola wrote that the employee will not be returning to PS 200 or any other New York City Public School location.

School Review Investigates Oversight

"I want to be clear: This employee will not be returning to PS 200 or any other New York City Public School's location," Nola wrote. Investigators are examining whether staff members at the school had privately raised concerns about Mohassib and whether school officials were aware of them. Sources told Eyewitness News that investigators are looking into whether staff at the school privately raised concerns about Mohassib, and if higher ups knew.

New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani said he has ordered a review of the circumstances surrounding the case. It wasn't until Monday that DOE officials said Mohassib had been fired, following a call by Mamdani for a thorough investigation over his city schools job. Parents at PS 200 were left in shock as the details emerged. Some parents said they had not been notified about the attack or his arrest.

"My daughter saw him last night on TV and told me, 'Dad, I see him every day! '" dad Joseph Hasbani told The Post. "'He's in my school. We see him every single day.

' I said, 'Wow! That's really insane.

Background Check Safety Questions Rise

' I hope this doesn't happen again at any other public school. " One person said, "It's not a flawless system but they definitely have to do a better job at doing background checks. " The case has raised questions about how Mohassib was able to work with children despite his history.

Mohassib was caught thanks to surveillance footage of him entering and exiting the park area around the time of the slaying, along with facial-recognition technology used on photos he needed for his government and public-service work. He was arrested Saturday and charged in the fatal stabbing.