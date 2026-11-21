Police are searching for a suspect dressed in a 'Danny Phantom' costume accused of punching a 75-year-old woman in the face in West Harlem.

Police are searching for a suspect dressed in a "Danny Phantom" costume accused of punching a 75-year-old woman in the face in West Harlem. A suspect wearing a costume resembling the former Nickelodeon cartoon character"Danny Phantom" is wanted for punching a 75-year-old woman in the face in West Harlem.

The unprovoked attack happened around 8:55 a.m. on Oct. 25 across from 625 West 129th St., before the suspect ran away east on West 125th Street. Police are searching for a suspect dressed in a "Danny Phantom" costume who they say punched a 75-year-old woman in the face in West Harlem.

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According to the NYPD, the assault happened around 8:55 a.m. on Sunday, Oct. 25, across from 625 West 129th St. Police said an unidentified person wearing a costume resembling Danny Phantom—the title character from the former Nickelodeon animated series—walked up to the 75-year-old woman and punched her in the face with a closed fist. What we don't know: Police have not released a detailed description of the suspect beyond the costume, and no arrests have been announced.

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Authorities also have not shared details on the victim's condition or whether she required medical treatment following the attack. Anyone with information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS , or 1-888-57-PISTA for Spanish. Tips can also be submitted online at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org or on X at @NYPDTips. Police say all calls are strictly confidential.