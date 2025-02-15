Suspect in Custody After Two Bank Robberies in Niles and Chicago

Authorities have apprehended a suspect linked to two bank robberies that took place on Saturday, one in Niles, Illinois, and another on Chicago's Northwest Side. The suspect, described as an older Caucasian male between 50 and 70 years old, was apprehended after attempting to rob a Fifth Third Bank in Niles. While he threatened the bank employee with a weapon, he ultimately fled without any cash after being informed that funds were unavailable.

A suspect wanted in connection with two bank robberies on Saturday, including one in Niles, is now in custody, authorities said. One incident occurred at 9:24 a.m. Saturday at Fifth Third Bank, located at 8001 Golf Road, in Niles. The suspect, described as an older Caucasian male, between 50 and 70 years old, was wearing sunglasses, a blue surgical mask, and a backpack at the time of the incident, Niles police said.

He went into the bank and announced a robbery to a bank employee, stating, 'I have a gun,' according to police. The employee told the suspect that cash was unavailable, and he left without taking any money. No injuries were reported. Details on the second robbery, which reportedly occurred on Chicago's Northwest Side, have not been released. The suspect has also not been identified. The investigation was turned over to the FBI, Niles police said. FOX 32 contacted the FBI, who confirmed the suspect is in custody and 'no longer a threat to the community.' We'll bring more updates to this story as they become available





fox32news / 🏆 547. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

BANK ROBBERY SUSPECT CAPTURED NILES CHICAGO FBI

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Chicago weather: Dangerous cold temperatures continue in Chicago area MondayHealth officials are warning people to dress properly to avoid frostbite.

Read more »

Chicago Med Surpasses Chicago Fire in RatingsThis article explores the reasons behind Chicago Med's increased viewership compared to Chicago Fire. It highlights key departures from Chicago Fire, the compelling storyline surrounding Sharon Goodwin in Chicago Med, and the overall enhanced drama in Chicago Med's tenth season.

Read more »

ABC7 Chicago to present the 2025 Chicago Auto Show Saturday, Feb. 8ABC7 anchors Ravi Baichwal, Ryan Chiaverini to host half-hour special; Tracy Butler, Diane Pathieu and Val Warner to Contribute

Read more »

Chicago Fire Dominating The 2025 One Chicago Crossover Was Both Inevitable & NecessaryMiranda Rae Mayo as Stella Kidd in Chicago Fire, Darren Barnet as John Frost in Chicago Med, and Marina Squerciati as Kim Burgess in Chicago PD.

Read more »

Chicago Med's Mitch Ripley Finds Solace in Tragedy During 2025 One Chicago CrossoverThe 2025 One Chicago crossover, 'In the Trenches,' brings a wave of grief and chaos to Chicago Med, where Mitch Ripley grapples with the recent death of his best friend Sully while simultaneously facing a medical crisis unlike any other.

Read more »

Suspect shot by Chicago police in Mount Greenwood, officials sayChicago police shot a suspect Thursday afternoon on the South Side after officers responded to a call of a person with a gun, CPD officials said.

Read more »