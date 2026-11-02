Suspect in Custody After I-5 Shooting and Multi-County Chase

Sheriff Sanders confirms a suspect is in custody following a high-speed chase on I-5 involving Washington State Patrol. The incident included gunfire, taser deployments, and multiple felony warrants.

A wanted suspect is currently in custody after engaging in a dangerous multi-county pursuit with law enforcement on Sunday, November 1. The incident began when the Washington State Patrol requested assistance from Thurston County deputies to intercept a vehicle that was reportedly firing shots at officers while traveling southbound on Interstate 5 near Grand Mound.

High-Speed Pursuit Details

The suspect led authorities back and forth across the boundary between Thurston County and Lewis County during the initial stages of the chase. Sheriff Sanders confirmed that Thurston County deputies responded to the call for help and tracked the vehicle as it crossed back into Thurston County heading north. To bring the fleeing car to a halt, deputies deployed a spike strip along the roadway.

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Taser Use and Escalation

After the spike strip deflated the suspect's tires, the vehicle crashed into a barrier just before the exit 88 overpass. According to Sheriff Sanders, the suspect then climbed and jumped over a barbed wire fence. A Thurston County deputy used a taser on the individual, who subsequently stood up and displayed a firearm, prompting the deputy to fire his pistol in response.

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Custody and Warrant History

The suspect was not hit by any of the fired rounds but was struck by another taser round before briefly leaving the area. Deputies located the suspect again outside a nearby gas station and administered a second taser strike before taking him into custody. Sheriff Sanders noted that the individual had multiple outstanding warrants, including second-degree assault in King County and first-degree assault in Pierce County.

Additional Criminal Background

Beyond the current charges, the suspect has ties to an armed robbery at a Pierce County weed dispensary that occurred the previous Saturday night. He also carries a Department of Corrections felony escape warrant and has a history of five earlier felony convictions and seventeen misdemeanor convictions, according to records provided by Sheriff Sanders.