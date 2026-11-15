Suspect in custody after deadly shooting led to SWAT standoff in Beecher, Illinois

A man is in custody after police said that two people were shot, one fatally, which led to an hours-long SWAT standoff in Beecher, Illinois, on Saturday night.

A suspect is in custody after two people were shot, one fatally, prompting an hours-long SWAT incident in south suburban Beecher on Saturday night. Beecher police said shortly after 5 p.m., officers responded to the area of Waterford and Somerset for a report of shots fired.

Upon arrival, officers found a man suffering from several gunshot wounds, police said. The victim was treated and taken to an area hospital by fire crews in unknown condition. Police said while on the scene, officers learned that a suspect barricaded himself inside a home — prompting officers to establish a perimeter and summon the Will County Sheriff's SWAT team. During this, residents in the area were advised to remain indoors as a precaution.

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After hours of trying to get the suspect to come out of the home, the SWAT team forced their way into the home, where they found the suspect, secured him, and provided medical attention, according to police. The suspect was taken by medical air to a hospital for further treatment. It is unclear what injuries the suspect suffered. Police said during a search of the home, a woman was found suffering from gunshot wounds.

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Despite medical attention, she was later pronounced dead. Further information about the suspect, the identities of the victims, and what led to the shootings was not released as of early Sunday morning. The investigation remains ongoing by the Will-Grundy Major Crimes Task Force and the Beecher Police Department. Police said they will release more information as it becomes available.

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