The suspect followed the student into her room and grabbed her by the throat, but she was able to escape with help from other students in the hallway, the school said.

A man is in custody after he allegedly attacked a student inside a dorm room on Northwestern's campus over the weekend. The university said the man, who is not affiliated with the University, followed a student into Elder Hall through an open door before bypassing two layers of security and tailgating through secured areas of the residence hall.

The suspect then followed a different student into her room and grabbed her by the throat, but she was able to escape with help from other students in the hallway, the school said. The suspect was arrested for criminal trespass to a residence, home invasion, and aggravated battery. Charges were pending as of Monday night. The university said there is no ongoing threat to the community, and security presence in the area has been increased.

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