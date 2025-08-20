Suspect in 'American Idol' Exec and Husband Killings Ordered to Mental Health Court

Raymond Boodarian, accused of killing an 'American Idol' music supervisor and her husband in their Encino home, appeared in court and was ordered to mental health court. Questions arise about the dismissal of his previous offenses and the system's handling of his mental capacity.

A man accused of fatally shooting an ' American Idol ' music supervisor and her husband in their Encino home was ordered to appear in mental health court. Raymond Boodarian was seen briefly through a courtroom door window, appearing unresponsive and staring blankly. Witness accounts suggest that Boodarian seemed detached and didn't interact with the judge during the hearing. He faces charges of two counts of murder and one count of residential burglary in connection with the July 10 killings.

All charges encompass special circumstances. Prosecutors allege that Boodarian, an accused burglar, was confronted by the couple when he broke into their residence. The Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office, represented by Nathan Hochman, confirmed the incident, stating that the couple was killed after interrupting Boodarian during the burglary.Further investigation revealed Boodarian's prior criminal history, including charges of brandishing a knife and making criminal threats against his stepfather in 2023. Additionally, he faced battery charges against his mother and sister in 2024. All three misdemeanor cases were dismissed late last year. Court records indicate that three months prior to the dismissal, Boodarian had been deemed mentally incompetent, raising questions about the handling of his previous cases. Attorney Lou Shapiro, a criminal defense expert, emphasized the need to understand why these cases were dismissed. He speculated on the possibility of Boodarian being placed on a diversion program, asserting that he demonstrated rehabilitation to the court or potentially falling through the cracks due to an accidental dismissal, a rare occurrence. Shapiro then discussed California's legal system and its role in such situations. He pointed out the existence of a dedicated court for individuals with mental health issues, stating that those eligible are often placed on a different track. He explained that the majority of individuals in this track typically fare well. However, he acknowledged that there are instances where the system fails, as tragically witnessed in the deaths of Kaye and Deluca.





