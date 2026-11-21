Desmond Carter, charged in the alleged rape of LSU student Madison Brooks, is seeking to prevent text messages in which his mother warned him not to speak with police from being used at his December trial.

Desmond Carter, one of several men charged in connection with the alleged gang rape of LSU student Madison Brooks, is fighting to keep text messages from being introduced as evidence at his trial scheduled to begin Dec. 7.

Carter Fights To Admit Text Messages As Evidence

In a court filing submitted in September, Carter's attorney argued that admitting the messages would violate his Fifth Amendment right against self-incrimination. Judge Gail Horne Ray has not yet ruled on the matter. The messages show Carter repeatedly telling co-defendants that his mother had instructed him not to talk to police. He texted, my momma told me don't say nun and my momma told me don't go to no station or not.

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In another message, he wrote, yeah my momma told me just don't say nun rn. He also said, me neither my momma said just don't say nun bc they want us to be witnesses to make there job easier. Carter further texted, yeah bc my mom said she ain't lettin them talk to me unless i'm bein charged for sum. He added, facts i don't wanna talk, but casen gave our names all of us.

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Other messages included, well idek if imma be talkin to them or not, my momma told me don't talk at all, and momma said they can't come talk to me bc i'm underage. The court document does not distinguish which messages were sent to which co-defendant. Carter exchanged the texts with co-defendants Casen Carver, Kaivon Washington and Everett Lee after the incident.

Brooks, a Louisiana State University student, was allegedly gang-raped by a group of men after a night out at a bar near the Baton Rouge campus in 2023. She was later struck and killed by a car. Her blood alcohol concentration at the time of her death was 0.319%, nearly four times Louisiana's legal driving limit for adults 21 and older. Carter, 21, has pleaded not guilty to charges of first- and third-degree rape.

Prosecutors Allege Carver Recorded Gang Rape Incident

Both Carter and Washington maintain that their sexual encounters with Brooks were consensual. Prosecutors allege that Carver drove the vehicle where Brooks was allegedly raped and recorded the encounter. Carver has pleaded not guilty to charges of principal to rape and video voyeurism.

The men told police that Brooks asked to be taken home after the incident, providing multiple incorrect addresses before requesting to be let out near a subdivision, where they said she wandered into the street and was struck by a car. The driver of the car that hit her remained on the scene and was ultimately cleared of charges.

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Brooks' mother, Ashley Baustert, previously told Fox News Digital, Maddie felt safe that night, she thought these were her friends and I think a lot of selfish choices were made that night, and ultimately it led to a horrific ending. Baustert has also responded to a separate defense motion seeking to ban spectators from wearing pink attire at Carter's trial, which his attorney argued could bias the jury.

A Baton Rouge judge will decide whether victim-support clothing will be allowed in the courtroom.