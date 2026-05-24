Suspect Identified in Shots Fired Near White House, Causing Injuries

The incident occurred during a political rally, with the suspect having mental health issues and a history of incidents with the Secret Service. The shooting was met with quick response from the Secret Service and the arrival of the FBI for investigation.

The suspect accused of opening fire on a Secret Service security booth was identified as Nasire Best, a 21-year-old Maryland man. He has a history of mental health issues and attempted to gain entry to the White House in July 2022, which resulted in his arrest by the Secret Service .

Bystander and Secret Service officers were also struck by gunfire, but no injuries were sustained by officers. Governor Kathy Hochul of New York expressed her horror and gratitude towards the Secret Service, emphasizing that there is no room for political violence in democracy. The FBI is supporting the Secret Service in their investigation, and about 20 to 30 gunshots were heard on the North Lawn. Secret Service members cleared the area and directed reporters to the White House Briefing Room





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Law And Order Politics Political Rally Suspect Identified Shots Fired Near White House Injured Bystander Secret Service Mental Health Issues FBI Investigation

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