Suspect identified after Montgomery County police chase

Law enforcement is actively searching for a suspect who ran from police after a car chase, according to the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office.

) - Law enforcement has arrested a man who ran from police after a car chase, the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office confirmed. Dontay Goshay, 50, of Union Springs, was charged with felony attempting to elude, reckless driving , and driving with a revoked driver’s license, along with numerous other traffic offenses.

The incident happened at approximately 11:10 a.m. Friday on Highway 31 in Montgomery County. MCSO supported the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency in the pursuit. The vehicle chase ended when Goshay crashed near Union Academy Road, got out of the car, and continued to flee on foot. After his arrest, police determined Goshay had multiple outstanding warrants on charges of attempting to elude.

He was booked into the Montgomery County Jail and held on a $15,000 bond.12 killed in skydiving plane crash in Missouri, authorities sayCarver alum Jeremy Johnson wins third LFA title, says it ‘meant everything’ after family lossPrattville police asking for help locating organized retail theft suspect





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WFSA Alabama Montgomery County Montgomery County Sheriff’S Office MCSO Alabama Law Enforcement Agency ALEA Union Academy Ada Road Highway 31

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