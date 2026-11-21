Dallas police said a person fired several shots at an officer while running from the scene of an attempted vehicle break-in early Saturday morning.

Dallas police said a suspect shot at an officer responding to an attempted vehicle break-in at an apartment complex early Saturday morning. The officer fired back and was not injured.

Officers responded to an apartment complex in the 2600 block of John West Road around 3:30 a.m. Saturday. Dallas police said a person fired several shots at an officer while running from the scene of an attempted vehicle break-in early Saturday morning. Assistant Dallas Police chief Terrance Rhodes said officers responded to a burglary in progress call at an apartment complex where multiple people were attempting to break into vehicles. Officers located three suspects who ran from the officers.

Also read Tesla's Driverless Cybercab Is Now Available In Dallas

Two of those suspects were taken into custody, Rhodes said. The suspects appeared to be in their teens to early 20s. The third suspect turned and fired several shots at an officer giving chase, Rhodes said. The officer fired back.

Advertisement

The officer was not injured, and the suspect has not been apprehended. Police did not identify the two people that were taken into custody.