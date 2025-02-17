Suspect Extradited from Texas in Connection with Mobile Shooting

Clark, who was serving time in Texas for a previous crime, has been extradited to Mobile, Alabama to face charges related to a shooting on Cottage Hill Road. He is accused of participating in an ambush that left three men, including Fredricks, injured.

Three men were shot on Cottage Hill Road in Mobile, Alabama , following what authorities describe as an ambush. One of the victims, later identified as Fredricks, was found shot multiple times inside a vehicle. The Mobile County District Attorney's Office states that Clark, accused in the attack, was extradited from Texas after serving time for a separate crime.

During testimony in 2022, an Mobile Police Department detective revealed that Clark and several accomplices followed the victim from a bowling alley to a parking lot near Mandarin Drive and Cottage Hill Road. The motive behind the attack remains unclear. Clark is the last of the suspects to be booked into Metro Jail on these charges.The District Attorney's Office indicates they have been collaborating with Texas officials for an extended period to bring Clark back to Mobile to face justice. Apart from murder charges, Clark also faces two counts of attempted murder and a charge of shooting into an occupied vehicle





FOX10News / 🏆 581. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

SHOOTING AMBUSH EXTRADITION MOBILE ALABAMA MURDER ATTEMPTED MURDER

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

