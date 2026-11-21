French authorities intervened at a TotalEnergies station in Soissons after a man opened propane valves while smoking. The suspect was arrested, shouted slogans, and was subsequently transferred to psychiatric care.

Law enforcement officers in Soissons, France, arrested a man on Friday morning after he attempted to open multiple propane gas cylinders at a TotalEnergies fuel station while holding a lit cigarette. The incident, which occurred in the early hours of the day, prompted an immediate police response after a local resident reported the suspicious activity between late Thursday and early Friday morning.

Gas Station Incident Details

According to prosecutors, the suspect was witnessed by a resident opening the valves on propane tank-type cylinders located on the forecourt of the TotalEnergies station. The location is situated in the town of Soissons, which lies between Paris and the Belgian border. Upon observing the man tampering with the gas equipment, the resident contacted the authorities to report the potential danger posed to the public.

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When police arrived at the scene and the individual spotted them, he reportedly rushed to unscrew the caps and open the valves on additional gas cylinders, similar to those used for gas barbecues. The suspect was holding a lit cigarette and a lighter at the time, creating an extremely hazardous situation that required immediate intervention to prevent a potential explosion.

Arrest and Immediate Aftermath

Officers successfully subdued the man after he continued to open the gas valves despite the presence of law enforcement. Once the suspect was secured, he was heard shouting the phrase Allahu Akbar. This verbal outburst contributed to the urgency of the police response and the subsequent classification of the incident by local authorities.

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The individual did not resist arrest, but the nature of his actions-opening flammable gas valves while smoking-raised serious concerns about the potential for a catastrophic fire or explosion. The prompt arrival of police and the swift subduing of the suspect prevented any ignition of the released gas, although the risk was deemed severe by prosecutors.

Suspect Background and Release

Reports from Actu 17 indicate that the suspect has no criminal record and is not previously known to security services. This lack of prior history suggests that the individual may not have a documented pattern of violent behavior or terrorist activity in the eyes of local law enforcement databases.

Despite the absence of a criminal record, the suspect has a known history of psychiatric issues. He was previously released from a psychiatric ward in August of last year. Following his arrest on Friday morning, the legal proceedings moved quickly due to his mental health status. On Friday afternoon, the man was released from police custody and transferred directly into psychiatric care, ensuring he receives appropriate medical attention and supervision.

Security and Legal Context

This incident highlights the ongoing challenges faced by French authorities in monitoring individuals with potential mental health issues who may pose a risk to public safety. The combination of the suspect's mental health history and his actions at a highly volatile location necessitated a swift and decisive response from the police.

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The transfer of the suspect to a psychiatric facility underscores the complexity of such cases, where criminal behavior is intertwined with severe mental health conditions. Authorities are likely to conduct further assessments to determine the extent of the threat posed by the individual and to ensure that appropriate measures are in place to prevent similar incidents in the future.