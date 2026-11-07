Suspect charged with murder in killing of Katie Suarez

Police have arrested and charged a suspect with murder in the death of Katie Suarez, the 28-year-old woman who was fatally stabbed while out for a run in Brooklyn.

An arrest has been made in the killing of Katie Suarez, the Brooklyn woman whose fatal stabbing while out for a run shocked the community and sparked an intensive police investigation.

Authorities have charged a New York City Department of Education employee with second-degree murder in connection with Suarez's death, according to information obtained by Eyewitness News. The suspect may have briefly worked with the NYPD. Suarez, 28, was attacked Oct. 30 while jogging along the Shore Parkway Greenway near the Belt Parkway in Bath Beach.

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According to police and family members, she was discovered by her father after she failed to arrive at a family gathering and stopped responding to calls. She later died from her injuries. In the days following the attack, community members gathered for vigils and called for increased safety measures along the waterfront path. The case drew widespread attention as detectives searched for a suspect in what they initially believed may have been a random attack.

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Investigators previously said Suarez's cellphone, earbuds and jewelry were not taken, leading detectives to believe robbery was not the motive. The NYPD conducted an extensive search of the area and repeatedly appealed to the public for information.