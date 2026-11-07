Suspect charged after allegedly using woman's identity in $99K Range Rover fraud, HPD says

Houston police are warning car dealerships to watch out for a suspect who was charged with using another person's identity to buy a luxury SUV worth more than $99,000.

Houston police are warning car dealerships to be on the lookout for the suspect charged with using someone else's identity to try to buy a luxury SUV worth more than $99,000.

Jonkese Rawlins was charged in August after the Houston Police Department said the suspect tried to purchase a Range Rover SUV using a woman's personal information at Central Houston Cadillac. Rawlins is charged with two felonies: false statement to obtain credit and fraudulent use of personal identifying information. According to HPD, Rawlins used a woman's ID information to buy the Range Rover, which was valued at over $99,000.

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After the purchase, the dealership called Rawlins, who authorities say bought the car under the name Amanda Smith, and said the car needed a state inspection. When Rawlins showed up, police were waiting. Rawlins is out on bond. Investigators are warning car dealerships to be aware and to reach out to them if they have had any issues with Rawlins.

"Our contention is that she is not committing this fraud," Jewett said. "She was looking to purchase and pay for the truck, but she was not in any intent or knowledge of committing fraud. "Alan Helfman, of River Oaks Chrysler, Dodge Jeep and Ram, said his dealership is not involved in the Rawlins case but that dealers often receive alerts from HPD to watch for fraud.

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"A lot of times they come in at, like, closing 6 p.m. No down payment. They may use a credit, your credit… and maybe they don't have many lines of credit," Helfman said.

"Any time you repudiate what the license machine is trying to tell you, you usually get bit," Helfman said. "I remember once I said, 'Oh, it's just the back of a driver's license, no big deal, put it through'… cops were showing up. "FL Learjet co-pilot's dad defends daughter's reputation after crash