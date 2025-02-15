Suspect Caught Hiding in Woods After Tavern Burglary

A man suspected of burglarizing a tavern in Grayslake, Illinois, was apprehended after a lengthy pursuit involving a K-9 unit. Brendan M. Wilcox, 37, was found hiding in a wooded area after fleeing from deputies.

A suspected burglar was taken into custody after being found hiding in the woods early Friday morning in unincorporated Grayslake , according to the Lake County Sheriff's Office. Brendan M. Wilcox, 37, was charged with felony counts of burglary and theft and received an additional charge for resisting a peace officer. Deputies responded to a burglary alarm at a tavern in the 34200 block of Route 45 just before 4 a.m. Upon arrival, they found the tavern secured and without signs of a burglary.

The establishment's keyholder was unavailable for an internal search. Hours later, around 7 a.m., the keyholder called to report a burglary. Deputies responded and reviewed video surveillance, which showed a man wearing distinctive clothing unlawfully entering the bar and taking items. Deputies found footprints in the snow that led them to an apartment building nearby. They knocked on the door of a person who lives at the complex, identified as Wilcox, who had an active arrest warrant for burglary. However, the office said he fled out of a rear window. Deputy Dwight Arrowood and K9 Duke then arrived at the scene and conducted an immediate track for over one mile and over an hour. Duke tracked to a wooded area where Wilcox was hiding. After refusing to surrender and follow instructions, Duke was deployed to assist in the apprehension and bit Wilcox before he surrendered.The clothing worn by Wilcox during the burglary was found at his apartment. He was taken into custody and then taken to an area hospital for the dog bite. He was treated and released back into the custody of the Lake County Sheriff's Office.Wilcox remains in custody in the Lake County Jail pending an initial court hearing





cbschicago / 🏆 546. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Burglary Arrest K9 Unit Grayslake Suspect

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Bentley’s First EV Caught Hiding Under Porsche Cayenne DisguiseNew spy shots of a Cayenne EV have just dropped, but UK plates tell us this prototype is no Porsche

Read more »

Tiger Woods' Mother, Kultida 'Tida' Woods, Passes Away at 81Kultida 'Tida' Woods, the mother of professional golfer Tiger Woods, has passed away at the age of 81. Woods shared the news on X, expressing his heartfelt sadness and gratitude for his mother's unwavering support throughout his life. Kultida was known for her strength, quick wit, and love for her family.

Read more »

Tiger Woods Mourns the Loss of His Mother, Kultida WoodsTiger Woods announces the passing of his mother, Kultida Woods, at the age of 78, reflecting on her invaluable support and influence throughout his life and career.

Read more »

Tiger Woods' Mother, Kultida Woods, Dies at 82Kultida Woods, the Thai-born mother of legendary golfer Tiger Woods, passed away Tuesday morning at the age of 82. Woods announced the news on social media, paying tribute to his mother as a 'force of nature' and his biggest supporter throughout his illustrious career.

Read more »

Kultida Woods, Tiger Woods' Mother, DiesKultida Woods, the Thai-born mother of golf legend Tiger Woods, has passed away. Tiger Woods announced her death on social media, describing her as a 'force of nature' and his biggest supporter.

Read more »

Kultida Woods, Mother of Tiger Woods, Passes AwayKultida Woods, the Thai-born mother of legendary golfer Tiger Woods, died peacefully on Tuesday morning. Known as a pillar of strength and unwavering support for her son, Kultida Woods played a crucial role in his journey to becoming one of the greatest golfers of all time.

Read more »