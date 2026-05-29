Suspect car in deadly robbery of Parkland, WA 17-year-old found

The suspect car in the robbery and fatal shooting of a 17-year-old in Parkland has been found.

from THU 9:13 PM PDT until THU 10:45 PM PDT, Lincoln County, Spokane County, Okanogan County, Ferry County, Stevens Countyfrom THU 9:00 PM PDT until THU 10:15 PM PDT, Adams County, Chelan County, Douglas County, Grant County, Lincoln Countyuntil FRI 12:00 AM PDT, Kittitas County, Yakima County, Klickitat County, Grant County, Douglas County, Chelan County, Lincoln County, Stevens County, Okanogan County, Pend Oreille County, Spokane County, Ferry CountyInvestigators have recovered the vehicle allegedly used in the robbery and fatal shooting of 17-year-old Braylon Diaz.

The sheriff's office confirmed Thursday that the car was located Wednesday evening in the Federal Way area. It has since been seized for forensics and a warrant.was allegedly used in the murder of 17-year-old Braylon Diaz, who was walking with his girlfriend on Sunday night when he was robbed of his jewelry and shot in the chest, killing him.

The suspects fled the scene in a red sedan, which was captured on surveillance video near the scene at Sheridan Avenue and Ainsworth Avenue South. Carly Cappetto, public information officer for the Pierce County Sheriff's Office, said locating the suspects' car has led them to identify multiple persons of interest. As for who the persons of interest are, the sheriff's office has not yet identified any suspects. At this time, no arrests have been made.

Anyone with information about this case or has surveillance video in the area at the time of the crime is asked to contact the Pierce County Sheriff's Office non-emergency number at 287-4455. Top spots in Seattle to watch the World Cup





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