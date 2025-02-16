Suspect Arrested in Solano County Freeway Shooting

A 45-year-old man from Manteca was arrested in Vacaville after being accused of shooting at a vehicle on Interstate 80 in Solano County. The victim reported the shooting to police and provided a description of the suspect and their vehicle, leading to a swift arrest.

A suspect involved in a shooting incident on Interstate Highway 80 in Solano County was apprehended in Vacaville, according to a report released by the California Highway Patrol (CHP) on Saturday. The CHP disclosed on Saturday through a Facebook post that the shooting occurred on Wednesday at approximately 4 p.m. on the westbound lanes of Highway 80, situated near Milk Farm Road.

The victim, who sustained injuries from the gunfire, promptly contacted 911 to report the incident and provided a detailed description of the suspect and their vehicle. This crucial information was swiftly disseminated to other law enforcement agencies.Within minutes of receiving the alert, Vacaville police officers located the suspect and successfully arrested them. Subsequent investigations by CHP detectives identified the suspect as 45-year-old Robert Christian Small from Manteca. During the arrest process, Small was found in possession of a loaded firearm classified as a 'ghost gun,' featuring a threaded barrel. The CHP emphasized the gravity of the situation, stating that violence on roadways is unacceptable and poses a significant risk to innocent lives.The agency reiterated its unwavering commitment to ensuring the safety of California's highways, condemning reckless and violent behavior. Chief Don Goodbrand of the CHP Golden Gate Division issued a statement conveying this message. Small was subsequently taken into custody at the Solano County Jail and faced multiple charges, including attempted murder, assault with a deadly weapon, discharging a firearm at an occupied vehicle, and illegal possession of both an unregistered firearm and an assault weapon. The CHP strongly urged anyone with information regarding freeway shootings to immediately contact law enforcement authorities





KPIXtv / 🏆 443. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Freeway Shooting Suspect Arrested Ghost Gun Solano County California Highway Patrol

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Suspect arrested in St. Johns County after brandishing knife, stealing from Daily’sThe St. Johns County Sheriff’s Office arrested a suspect after they brandished a knife and stole items after making threats to the clerk at a Daily’s store on Saturday morning.

Read more »

Third Suspect Arrested in Deadly Montgomery County Home Invasion Linked to Gun Trafficking SchemeAuthorities in Montgomery County, Pennsylvania have arrested a third suspect in connection with the December 8th home invasion that resulted in the death of Andrew Gaudio and the paralysis of his mother. The incident, initially believed to be a random act of violence, is now linked to a sophisticated gun trafficking operation involving 3D-printed firearms and illegal weapons sales.

Read more »

San Antonio Police Chase Ends in Fleeing Suspect, Bexar County Man Arrested in Fatal ShootingSan Antonio police report a suspect driving a suspected stolen vehicle rammed multiple police vehicles before escaping. In separate news, a 19-year-old man has been arrested in connection with a deadly shooting and a pursuit that resulted in a woman's death. Meanwhile, President Donald Trump visited the Pacific Palisades, Los Angeles, recently hit by the Palisades Fire, where crews are working to prevent mudslides and debris flows from anticipated heavy rainfall.

Read more »

Suspect in 2024 New Castle County YMCA Child Sexual Assault Case ArrestedNehemiah Garcia, 21, was apprehended in North Philadelphia after a nationwide search. He faces charges of first-degree rape in connection with the assault of a child under 12 at a YMCA facility.

Read more »

Suspect Arrested for Attempted Murder Following Bus Stop Stabbing in San Bernardino CountyAuthorities arrested Randy Serpa, 27, for attempted murder after a stabbing incident at a bus stop in San Bernardino County. The victim sustained multiple stab wounds to the head and torso and was hospitalized. Serpa is being held on $1 million bail.

Read more »

Human smuggling suspect arrested again after being released on bond in Bexar CountySAN ANTONIO — Arrested, released on bond, and arrested again. An accused human smuggler will soon head back to Bexar County after he’s alleged to have been invo

Read more »