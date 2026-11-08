Suspect arrested in kidnap and killing of Sikh man in Tracy

Investigators say the victim was abducted from the Gurdwara Guru Nanak Parkash grounds in a case of mistaken identity.

Sheriffs officials confirmed Monday that a body found near Lake Berryessa over the weekend was a father of triplets who was abducted last week 100 miles away in Tracy and who was a well-known volunteer at his Sikh temple – and that he wasnt the target.

Alberto Alonso Alencastro is a suspect in the death of Avtar Singh, who was abducted from a Sikh place of worship in Tracy on Feb. 17. Investigators say Singh was abducted from the Gurdwara Guru Nanak Parkash grounds in a case of mistaken identity. Alberto Alonso Alencastro is a suspect in the death of Avtar Singh, who was abducted from a Sikh place of worship in Tracy on Feb. 17.

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Alencastro has been booked into the San Joaquin County Jail, the Sheriff's Office said on social media.

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"This arrest comes after months of extensive investigative work and continued collaboration between law enforcement agencies," said the Sheriff's Office, which thanked the FBI and Mexican federal authorities. Singh, 57, was reported missing from the Gurdwara Guru Nanak Parkash complex in the 16000 block of West Grant Line Road on Feb. 17. Surveillance footage showed a white SUV and three people dressed in dark clothing apparently forcing Singh into the vehicle at about 2:30 p.m., according to the Sheriff's Office.

What you can do: A GoFundMe fundraiser said he was a longtime sevadaar, or volunteer who performs selfless service, at the gurdwara and was survived by his wife and their 6-month-old triplets. Anyone with information about the whereabouts of the remaining suspects was asked to contact the San Joaquin County Sheriff's Office non-emergency line at 209-468-4400.