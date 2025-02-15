Suspect Arrested in Fatal Shooting of Too Short's Brother in Oakland

Oakland Police Department arrested Maijji Jackson in connection with the fatal shooting of Wayne Shaw, brother of renowned rapper Too Short. The incident occurred on January 29th on the 1200 block of 49th Avenue, leaving Shaw deceased after multiple gunshot wounds. Police continue to investigate the homicide and seek additional suspects.

Police in Oakland confirmed on Friday the arrest of a suspect in the fatal shooting of Wayne Shaw , the brother of renowned Bay Area rap artist Too Short . The arrest was part of a series of homicide arrests announced in a press release issued by the Oakland Police Department (OPD) late Friday morning. Shaw was discovered fatally shot on January 29th on the 1200 block of 49th Avenue around 7 a.m. Authorities responded to multiple ShotSpotter activations and reports of a shooting.

Upon arrival, officers found Shaw, who had sustained at least one gunshot wound. Paramedics arrived to provide medical assistance and transport Shaw to a local hospital, but he was pronounced deceased.Preliminary investigations indicate that multiple suspects attempted to gain entry onto a property using a vehicle. Shaw exited the property and was confronted by the suspects, who subsequently shot him multiple times. In a significant development, OPD officers arrested Maijji Jackson on Thursday in connection with Shaw's homicide. The investigation into Shaw's death remains active, with police actively seeking additional suspects involved in the crime. The Alameda County District Attorney's Office is currently reviewing the case.Shaw's death marks the 12th homicide in Oakland this year. Authorities are urging anyone with information regarding the shooting to contact the Homicide Section at (510) 238-3821 or the TIP LINE at 238-7950. Individuals possessing videos or photographs that could aid the investigation are requested to submit them to [email protected]





KPIXtv / 🏆 443. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

H Homicide Oakland Police Department Too Short Wayne Shaw Shooting

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Oakland police chief says man who allegedly tried to kill officer had shot at police beforeRobert Blackwell III, 35, was charged with attempting to murder an Oakland officer sitting in his patrol vehicle when bullets struck the car.

Read more »

Block party: Shot-swatting Oakland Tech shuts down the paint in victory over rival OaklandOakland at Oakland Tech 2025: ArDarius Grayson and Xan Meyer-Plettner throw a block party as Bulldogs stifle rival Oakland

Read more »

Oakland Tech's Meyer-Plettner Rebounds Against Oakland HighA photo of Oakland Tech's Xan Meyer-Plettner securing a rebound against visiting Oakland High's Dominique Trotter and Terrence Patterson-Roquemore during a basketball game on January 24, 2025.

Read more »

Ardarius Grayson takes over fourth quarter, leads Oakland Tech to gutsy win over Fremont-OaklandBay Area high school basketball: Oakland Tech star Ardarius Grayson explodes in fourth quarter as Bulldogs defeat Fremont-Oakland

Read more »

Oakland Man Killed in West Oakland Shooting IdentifiedOakland police have confirmed the identity of a man found shot to death last month, and say he was killed in West Oakland. Bryant Walton, 39, was brought to Highland Hospital by another man who claimed the shooting happened on 7th Street. However, there was no evidence found to support that claim. Walton was a known member of the West Oakland-based Acorn gang.

Read more »

Oakland: Suspect arrested in fatal shooting of rapper Too Short’s brotherMaijji Ahmad Jackson, 33, is being held without bail on suspicion of murder and burglary at Santa Rita Jail.

Read more »