Suspect arrested in fatal Dolton hit-and-run, accused of trying to burn vehicle after crash

A juvenile suspect has been arrested and faces multiple charges after he allegedly struck and killed an 18-year-old student in a March hit-and-run.

Two students from the same high school in Chicago were killed days apart by hit-and-run drivers. NBC Chicago’s Natalie Martinez reports. A juvenile suspect has been arrested and faces multiple charges after he allegedly struck and killed an 18-year-old student in a March hit-and-run.

According to a spokesperson in suburban Dolton, the charges have been filed in the March 30 death of 18-year-old Lania Smith, who was struck and killed by a speeding driver near the intersection of East Sibley Boulevard and Martin Luther King Drive.

“This remains an active investigation, and we continue to work closely with law enforcement and prosecutors. On behalf of Mayor Jason House, the Board of Trustees, and the Office of the Clerk, we extend our sincere condolences to the family and loved ones impacted by this heartbreaking incident,” a Dolton spokesperson told NBC Chicago.

The suspect is charged with leaving the scene of a fatal accident, and also faces charges that he allegedly deliberately set fire to the vehicle used in the hit-and-run, according to authorities. It is alleged the suspect was trying to beat a red light and struck Smith, who was switching buses while she was on her way to work after school on March 30.

Smith was described as a strong student at Chicago’s Hyde Park Academy who was just days away from graduating. She planned to attend nursing school after graduation, according to family members.





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