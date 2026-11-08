Suspect arrested in connection with the kidnapping and killing of Tracy man

A man was arrested in Mexico in connection with the kidnapping and killing of a Tracy man, the San Joaquin County Sheriff’s Office said on Saturday.

Three people who remain at large have been indicted in connection with the February kidnapping and killing of a Tracy man who investigators determined was not the intended target, the San Joaquin County Sheriff’s Office said.

A man was arrested in Mexico in connection with the kidnapping and killing of a Tracy man, the San Joaquin County Sheriff’s Office said on Saturday. The sheriff’s office said Alberto Alonso Alencastro, one of the three suspects wanted in connection with the kidnapping and killing of 57-year-old Avtar Singh, was arrested in Mexico and has since been booked into the San Joaquin County Jail.

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Authorities said Singh was abducted from the Gurdwara Gur Nanak Parkash in Tracy on Feb. 17. His body was found a few days later in a remote area near Lake Berryessa, according to officials. The San Joaquin County Sheriff’s Office said two suspects remain outstanding. The sheriff’s office identified those suspects as Alfonso Cresencio Segura Arellano and Barnabe Antonio Segura Arellano.

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On Oct. 1, the sheriff’s office said investigators determined Singh was not the intended target.