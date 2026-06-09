SAN ANTONIO - Police have identified Angel Puente as a suspect in the shooting death of a man outside an after-hours clup back in February.Jon Perez was fatally

Family and friends gathered on the northeast side of San Antonio to remember Jon Kross Perez, who died in a shooting over the weekend. SAN ANTONIO - Police have identified Angel Puente as a suspect in the shooting death of a man outside an after-hours club back in February.

Jon Perez was fatally shot on Feb. 8, 2026, outside an after-hours bar in Bexar County, according to an arrest affidavit. The affidavit says multiple witnesses told investigators that Perez and his group were approached inside the venue by a group that included Puente, Santos Alvarez, and Joseph Atwell. As Perez left the location, several suspects allegedly attacked him, with witnesses consistently describing Atwell as initiating the assault, Alvarez participating, and Puente being present and involved.

Investigators said they built the case using witness interviews, surveillance and cellphone videos, Instagram and cellphone records, photo lineups, cell tower data, and search warrants. The affidavit says witnesses identified Alvarez through a phone number he provided to one of them, and that social media evidence allegedly placed Puente, Alvarez, and Atwell together before and after the shooting.

Additional witnesses described the shooter as a male wearing a white hoodie with a distinctive neck tattoo, which investigators said matched Puente, according to the affidavit. A key witness described in the affidavit as an associate of Puente and Atwell told investigators that Puente and Atwell attended the location, participated in the fight, and that Puente later admitted to robbing and shooting Perez, the affidavit says.

Cellphone records allegedly placed Puente near the crime scene during the relevant timeframe, and videos recovered from associates showed Puente carrying what appeared to be a handgun on the day of the murder, according to the affidavit. The affidavit concludes that Puente, Alvarez, and Atwell acted together to rob Perez and that Puente shot him during the robbery, causing his death.

Detective Lopez wrote that the evidence supports probable cause that Puente intentionally assaulted, robbed, and killed Perez, which the affidavit says constitutes capital murder under Texas law. May is National Women's Health Month, and every Friday we're spotlighting important conversations with a special series called Fertility Education Fridays. TodaTense confrontations outside a courthouse in Texas have escalated during a murder trial following the deadly stabbing of a 17-year-old boy.

Police are searching for a gunman who shot a man multiple times outside a West Side taco truck early Monday morning, leaving the victim in critical condition. Rico's is trying to "cheese up" the Spurs after losses to the Knicks in the first two games of the NBA finals.





News4SA / 🏆 251. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

San Antonio Zoo surprises Spurs-loving Salesian Sisters with 200 tickets, new basketball hoopAs San Antonio rallies behind the Spurs during their NBA Finals run, the San Antonio Zoo is recognizing a group that has become an unlikely symbol of the city’s playoff excitement.

Read more »

San Antonio Spurs face New York Knicks in Game 3 of the NBA FinalsThe San Antonio Spurs are set to face the New York Knicks in Game 3 of the NBA Finals at Madison Square Garden. The Knicks stole two games on the road as they work to deliver a title to a city of 8 million who have been starving for this for the last 53 years.

Read more »

Logan Paul’s defamation lawsuit over crypto scam accusations heads to San Antonio federal courtroomA hearing is scheduled on Monday afternoon in a San Antonio courtroom nearly two years after YouTuber and professional wrestler Logan Paul filed a federal defamation lawsuit against a man who claims that Paul operated a crypto scam.

Read more »

San Antonio attorney sentenced to 20 years in prison following guilty plea in $540K theft caseA San Antonio wills and trust attorney learned her prison sentence after she pleaded guilty to stealing more than $500,000 from six children whose parents died in a 2021 murder-suicide.

Read more »