French national Kenmacher was arrested at a Minneapolis airport after allegedly flying to Omaha to kill former date Becky Becker outside her workplace.

French national Kenmacher was apprehended at the Minneapolis-Saint Paul International Airport on Tuesday, allegedly having flown from France to Nebraska with the intent to kill Becky Becker, a childcare worker he had dated only once three years prior. The suspect, 21, was intercepted while attempting to board a flight to his native country after police and federal agents tracked his movements following a fatal stabbing outside a childcare center in Omaha.

The Omaha Attack Details

Becky Becker, 22, was attacked on Tuesday, November 24, around 9:15 a.m. outside the Kids Can Community Center in Omaha. Kenmacher had arrived in the city on Sunday, November 22, and checked into an Airbnb. On the day of the incident, he left his accommodation two days after his arrival and waited in the center's parking lot for approximately 45 minutes before confronting Becker as she walked to work. The assault occurred in front of a glass classroom window, though it remains unclear if any students witnessed the event.

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Stalking and Prior Reports

Investigators revealed that the relationship between Becker and Kenmacher had ended in December 2023 after she made it clear she did not see a future with him. Becker subsequently reported her concerns to the police, detailing her fear of him. Police official Schmaderer noted that these detailed reports mirrored the circumstances of the eventual attack, providing critical information that helped identify Kenmacher as a suspect.

International Manhunt and Airport Arrest

Following the attack, the Omaha Police Department collaborated with Homeland Security Investigations and the Minneapolis-Saint Paul Airport Police to track Kenmacher. Authorities obtained his flight information and entered his vehicle details into all law enforcement systems. He had originally booked a flight out of Kansas City on November 30 but changed his itinerary to depart from Minneapolis a few days earlier. Kenmacher was arrested at the Minneapolis airport while trying to board a flight to France.

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Legal Proceedings and Extradition

Kenmacher is currently being held in Hennepin County, Minnesota, and has not yet entered a plea or retained legal counsel as of the latest reports. He is scheduled to attend an extradition hearing on Monday, November 30, to determine his transfer to Nebraska to face charges related to the killing of Becky Becker. The investigation into the case remains ongoing as authorities continue to gather additional evidence.

Context of Other Cases

While this case is under investigation, other separate criminal matters have made headlines recently. For instance, Antonio Garcia and Misty Gomez were arrested in Mexico after hiding for months and extradited to California for their alleged role in the killing of a school employee. Additionally, Kelynn Lewis was sentenced to 57 years in prison in Colorado for the second-degree murder of a relative during an attempted killing of his estranged wife. These unrelated cases highlight broader trends in transnational and domestic violent crime enforcement.