Suspect arrested after multi-hour SWAT standoff in Santa Maria

By JOSH FRIEDMAN Santa Maria officers arrested a wanted suspect following a standoff involving the police department’s SWAT team that lasted several hours on Saturday night. At about 6:30 p.m., off…

Santa Maria officers arrested a wanted suspect following a standoff involving the police department’s SWAT team that lasted several hours on Saturday night. At about 6:30 p.m., officers responded to the 1000 block of Red Bark Road over a suspect wanted for multiple felony offenses.

The suspect barricaded himself inside a home and refused to comply with officers’ commands, according to the Santa Maria Police Department. The SWAT Team used specialized resources including crisis negotiators, tactical personnel, drones, K-9 officers and an armored rescue vehicle in attempt to apprehend the suspect. Following several hours of negotiations and tactical operations, police took the suspect into custody. The comments below represent the opinion of the writer and do not represent the views or policies of CalCoastNews.com.

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