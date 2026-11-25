A Bexar County affidavit says San Antonio police are investigating allegations that a man held a woman against her will for about two weeks and threatened her with a shotgun in a drainage ditch.The affidavit identifies

Police are investigating allegations that a man held a woman against her will for about two weeks and threatened her with a shotgun in a drainage ditch.

SAN ANTONIO - Police are investigating allegations that a man held a woman against her will for about two weeks and threatened her with a shotgun in a drainage ditch. The affidavit identifies the suspect as 40-year-old Michael Tyrone Whitehead. He has been charged with two counts of Assaulting a Family/House Member - Impeding Breathing/Circulation, and Assault causing Bodily Injury to a Family Member.

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According to the probable cause statement, the victim told investigators she was walking with a friend when her dog approached a drainage ditch where Whitehead “frequently stays. ” The victim said Whitehead grabbed the dog, and when she ran toward him, he grabbed her by the hair and forcibly dragged her into the drainage ditch, injuring her left forearm.

The victim told police she stayed in the drainage ditch against her will because she feared Whitehead would use physical force if she tried to leave, citing a family violence history between them. The affidavit says that while in the drainage ditch, Whitehead asked the victim to go to the store for miscellaneous items. As she was putting on her shoes, the victim said Whitehead became upset and accused her of planning to leave and not return.

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The victim told police Whitehead retrieved an older-model shotgun, placed it against her right temple, and demanded she look down the barrel. The affidavit states Whitehead told her, “All you will hear is a click and then nothing. Do you understand? ” The victim told investigators she removed her shoes and stayed because she feared Whitehead would become angry and shoot her if she left.

The affidavit says the victim later tried to leave again when Whitehead left the location, but he saw her, ran after her, and caught her. The victim reported Whitehead punched her in the nose with a closed fist, causing pain. She told police Whitehead eventually allowed her to leave after she promised to return, and that he held her against her will for approximately two weeks.

A separate Bexar County affidavit also outlines an alleged assault involving the same victim and suspect. In that case, an SAPD detective assigned to the Special Victims Unit wrote that officers were dispatched to Northeast Loop 410 and Perrin Creek for an assault in progress “in a tunnel under the streets” on or about Aug. 20, 2026. The affidavit says officers verbally called out for the victim, who ran to them with Whitehead chasing her.

Officers who were on scene told the detective they “drew down on the Defendant and told him to get down,” but he turned around and ran into the tunnels, and officers lost him. Officers were told he had firearms with him in the tunnels where he lives, according to the affidavit. The victim told officers she had been choked and thought she was going to die because she “saw stars and almost passed out,” the affidavit states.

The victim was taken for ALS photos and then brought to SVU, where she provided a statement, according to the affidavit. The detective wrote that the victim spoke slowly, said her neck was sore, and had noticeable petechiae in her left eye. The victim told investigators she and Whitehead had been in an intimate relationship for seven months and both lived in the tunnels.

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She said another homeless girl told Whitehead the victim had been sleeping around with other men, which led to an argument. The victim said Whitehead grabbed her with both hands around the neck and slammed her to the floor, and that she couldn’t breathe and told him to stop. She said he held her for about 30 seconds and slammed her head into the pavement, and that she almost lost consciousness and thought she was going to die.

The affidavit says the victim reported Whitehead punched her in the face several times and slapped her about eight times, and that she had bruising on the left side of her face. The victim also told investigators Whitehead is a meth user, according to the affidavit. The victim said Whitehead told her that if she left him, he would kill her dog, Marilee, the affidavit states.

She told investigators she called police and, when officers called her name, she jumped off a platform and ran to them, with Whitehead chasing her until she ran behind officers. That affidavit alleges assault of a family/household member by impeding breathing or circulation, saying Whitehead intentionally grabbed the victim around the neck and choked or strangled her for about 30 seconds, impeding her breathing to the point that she had petechiae in her left eye.

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