Calley Means alleges Susie Wiles catered to lobbyists for fruit-flavored vapes after GOP midterm losses, denying MAHA goals.

Former Health and Human Services adviser Calley Means has launched a public indictment of former White House Chief of Staff Susie Wiles, accusing her of prioritizing corporate lobbyists over the will of voters. This sharp criticism emerges in the wake of the Republican Party's significant electoral defeat in the 2026 midterm elections, exposing deep fractures within the party's power structure. Means alleged on Friday that Wiles actively pressured federal agencies to expand the market for fruit-flavored vaping products, a move he claims directly contradicts the mandate given to the administration by the American public.

Accusations Against Susie Wiles and Allies

Calley Means made these serious charges during an episode of The Joe Rogan Experience, stating that Wiles and other key aides were driven by the financial needs of the party rather than public health principles. He specifically named Ballard Partners, a lobbying firm with ties to tobacco interests, as a central figure in the push to create regulatory pathways for flavored e-cigarettes. According to Means, these internal pressures were applied to the Department of Health and Human Services and the Food and Drug Administration to override previous restrictions on such products.

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Means, who served as a senior adviser in the White House and helped lead the Make America Healthy Again movement, described the situation as a betrayal of the voters who supported President Donald Trump. He claimed that a concentrated group of former lobbyists within the administration was antagonistic to the campaign promises that energized the Republican base. He argued that these insiders were using the excuse that the party needed campaign funds for the midterms to justify policies that favored industry profits over consumer wellbeing.

The FDA and Vaping Product Authorization

The controversy centers on a specific regulatory shift initiated by the FDA in early May, which approved several fruit-flavored e-cigarettes for the first time in recent years. The agency authorized Glas Inc. to market nicotine pods in mango and blueberry flavors, alongside two varieties of menthol, for adult consumers. This decision marked a significant departure from previous FDA stances, which had limited authorizations to tobacco and menthol flavors to reduce the appeal of these devices to minors.

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Before this policy shift, the FDA had rejected over one million applications for flavored products due to concerns about their attractiveness to young people. The agency explicitly stated that authorizing these products did not constitute an endorsement of their safety, highlighting the tension between regulatory authority and public health concerns. This regulatory change provides the factual backdrop for Means' allegations that political pressure from Wiles' office influenced the outcome, bypassing standard public health safeguards.

Make America Healthy Again vs Administration Policy

Calley Means' resignation in October was previously framed as a matter of principle, with him citing tremendous respect for President Trump and Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. However, his recent statements reveal a growing and public tension between the Make America Healthy Again movement and the broader Trump administration. Advocates of the MAHA initiative have expressed outrage over various policy decisions, including pesticide regulations and nominations for key health roles, suggesting that the original health agenda has been diluted by political compromises.

White House spokesperson Allison Schuster pushed back against these criticisms, asserting that the administration had found a true champion for the MAHA agenda in President Trump. In a statement provided to Newsweek, Schuster listed several victories attributed to the administration, including the overhaul of dietary guidelines for Americans, the removal of artificial ingredients from the food supply, and investments in regenerative farming. She emphasized that the President and Secretary Kennedy continue to work extensively to deliver tangible benefits to the American people.

Legal Threats and Preservation of Records

In response to the allegations, Susie Wiles, who left her role following a major shake-up in the Trump administration, has denied the account of events. She was replaced by top aide Stephen Miller, as announced by President Trump on Friday. Meanwhile, Means has taken steps to secure evidence for his claims, publicly requesting that Wiles, her former colleague James Blair, Ballard Partners, and Continental Strategy preserve all records and communications related to health policy influence.

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Means told CBS News that he believed former lobbyists were catering to the vaping, ultra-processed food, pharmaceutical, and pesticide industries under the guise of needing money for midterms. He reiterated to host Joe Rogan that Wiles frequently cited the need for campaign funds as the reason for supporting these industry-friendly policies. As the blame game intensifies among Republicans following their electoral losses, these allegations highlight the fragile alliance between populist health movements and established political operatives.