Sushi Mistakes to Avoid: A Guide from Chefs

This article delves into common sushi ordering pitfalls, offering expert advice on what to avoid for a better dining experience. From the deceptively spicy tuna roll to the perils of imitation crab, learn from seasoned chefs to make informed choices and savor the true essence of sushi.

Sushi, a globally cherished cuisine, captivates taste buds with its fresh, high-quality ingredients and offers a healthy, quick, and enjoyable dining experience. This Japanese delicacy strikes a perfect balance of diverse flavors, textures, and endless variety at an affordable price. Modern sushi menus cater to a wider range of palates, including vegan and non-raw fish enthusiasts, with plant-based options and cooked entrees. However, navigating the sushi world requires discernment.

Just as certain dishes are best avoided at steakhouses or diners, there are items to steer clear of at sushi restaurants. Experts have shared their insights on what to avoid ordering and the reasons behind their recommendations. Maricel Gentile, Chef and Owner of Maricel's Kitchen, advises against ordering the Spicy Tuna Roll, particularly in mid-range establishments. She explains that the tuna quality can be subpar, and some restaurants mask this with excessive spicy mayonnaise. Another popular item to reconsider is sushi from buffets. Chef Gentile warns that buffet sushi tends to be dry and features small cuts. Fried sushi is another category to avoid, according to Michelin-trained Chef Julian Boudreaux, a private chef based in Joshua Tree, California, and Los Angeles. He emphasizes that fried sushi compromises the health benefits associated with the dish and disrupts the purity of its essence.Furthermore, Chef Boudreaux cautions about imitation crab, frequently found in the California Roll. He urges diners to inquire about the use of imitation crab, as it can be deceptive and restaurants may not clearly disclose its presence on the menu. The imposter crab meat, made from surimi (a paste of finely minced white fish combined with eggs, starch, oil, and colorings), is highly processed and contains unknown additives. Chef Boudreaux strongly advises against imitation crab for those with allergies or sensitivities due to its numerous ingredients and emulsifiers. He also points out that imitation crab lacks nutritional value as processing strips away essential nutrients. Edamame, a common appetizer, is another item Chef Boudreaux suggests skipping. He believes it's too simple to prepare at home and lacks flavor when served in restaurants. Finally, he advises against ordering miso soup, as pre-made versions found in stores are equally palatable and many restaurants opt for convenience over making their own.





