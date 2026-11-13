Susannah Jowitt Hosts 18 Intimate Dinners for Anthony's 60th Birthday

A London woman spent a year and £4,000 hosting 18 separate dinner parties for her husband Anthony's 60th birthday to avoid a large event.

Susannah Jowitt has undertaken a grueling year-long campaign of domestic hospitality in west London, hosting 18 separate intimate dinner parties for her husband, Anthony Jowitt, to celebrate his 60th birthday. The unconventional celebration series concluded just before Anthony's 61st birthday next week, replacing a traditional large-scale event with a fragmented calendar of small gatherings. The effort has left Susannah physically exhausted and emotionally drained, despite the financial savings achieved by the unique approach.

The Origin of the 18 Dinner Parties

Anthony Jowitt turned 60 last November, a milestone that initially triggered significant anxiety rather than joy. A list of 180 friends had been compiled and save-the-date notices were dispatched, with plans to host the celebrations at a venue near their home. However, the projected costs for venue hire, catering, and alcohol reached at least £10,000, a sum the couple was initially willing to pay. In October, Anthony experienced a breakdown regarding the scale of the event, citing a hatred for large parties where he gets trapped in corners and misses meaningful conversations.

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Susannah Jowitt identified this moment as the turning point for the celebration strategy. She proposed hosting the invited guests in smaller groups over the course of a year, allowing Anthony to spend quality time with everyone without the fatigue of a single massive bash. The plan involved 18 dinner parties, each accommodating between eight and 12 guests. This approach reduced the total cost to a rough total of £4,000, saving them half the estimated budget while attempting to preserve the social intimacy Anthony desired.

Logistics and Culinary Challenges

The execution of the 18 dinner parties required complex scheduling and menu planning. Susannah Jowitt started the series on Anthony's actual 60th birthday with a family dinner as a test run. The remaining parties were scheduled to begin in February, avoiding the busy December holidays and January dieting periods. Each gathering required mixing friendship groups, ranging from university acquaintances to work colleagues, creating 18 distinct social combinations that often faced scheduling conflicts and last-minute cancellations.

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Culinary consistency was chosen to simplify the massive undertaking. Susannah Jowitt prepared the same menu every single time, featuring dishes such as Peking duck, pecan and watermelon salad, and a pudding of coconut rice and mango. The centerpiece protein was chicken liver pâté, which Anthony Jowitt ate 17 times in 12 months. The repetition was so intense that Anthony explicitly stated he never wanted to eat pâté again after the campaign ended, though he maintained that he loved every single party and thanked his wife sincerely after each event.

Social Obligations and Physical Toll

Despite Susannah Jowitt's insistence that guest presence was sufficient, the repeated nature of the events created social pressure. Guests across the 17 completed parties felt obliged to bring gifts, leading to tables piled high with offerings. This dynamic prompted mild questioning from her daughter, who asked if Susannah was running a bookshop as a side hustle. The physical toll on the hostess was severe, with Susannah sustaining burns on her arms from ovens and steaming pans, while her psyche became scarred by the repetitive nature of the cooking and hosting.

The emotional exhaustion was compounded by the inevitable conversations that arose at every single dinner. By the time the first instalment of dinners concluded before the summer break, both Susannah and Anthony were sick of the recurring "Wow, you're 60" remarks. The final 18th dinner approached as a reluctant obligation for Susannah, who now dreams of spending a month alone in a hotel rather than enduring more pre-party tidying, decorating, and clean-ups. She finds herself joking about expecting an OBE for Outstandingly Brilliant Entertainer, noting that her own 60th birthday is not until 2028.