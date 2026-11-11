Susan Watford, 31, Killed on MSC Seascape Cruise; Husband Jason Charged with Murder

Susan Watford was allegedly beaten and strangled by her husband Jason Watford aboard the MSC Seascape after it left Galveston. Her adoptive mother had warned her not to board the ship.

Susan Watford, 31, was allegedly killed by her husband, Jason Watford, aboard the MSC Seascape cruise ship just hours after it departed Galveston, Texas. Jason Watford was charged with murder for allegedly strangling her in their cabin in front of their young daughter.

The ship was on a weeklong cruise to Honduras and Mexico. Susan was a mother of three who fled the Amish community at age 15. She was later adopted by Dorothy Mast. Mast said Susan loved to travel, learn and make memories with her family.

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She was always looking for her next adventure. Susan pursued a business degree at Colorado Technical University from 2021 to 2024. She graduated summa cum laude, or with highest honor. In May 2024, she became a Target warehouse team lead, a role she held at the time of her death, according to her LinkedIn.

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Susan Watford Education And Career Achievements

A family member told ABC News that Susan was funny and the best mom to her kids. She was responsible and wanted to support her family while studying. Two years ago, Susan survived a domestic violence incident involving Jason. Jason was convicted of assaulting his wife in a 2024 case.

Rather than leaving, Susan studied domestic violence and narcissistic abuse. She decided to give Jason another chance. Mast recalled Susan saying, Mama, he did everything the court said he had to do. He took his anger management classes.

He did his counseling. He did his community service. Susan boarded the MSC Seascape with Jason. She hoped the cruise could either repair their marriage or help her move toward divorce.

Jason Watford Domestic Violence History And Conviction

Mast tried to stop her. I had asked her not to go, Mast said. Susan took the chance. While on the ship, Mast tried to reach her daughter by phone.

I tried calling her. She didn't answer. So I figured, well, you know, she's busy, Mast said. That unanswered call came after investigators say Jason beat and strangled Susan on the cruise ship.

The couple's young child was inside the room where the alleged killing happened. Susan's body was first spotted by a housekeeper dropping off towels. The housekeeper raised the alarm Sunday night after spotting what appeared to be blood on Jason Watford's clothes. The captain was made aware, and the ship returned to Galveston.

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Murder Allegations And Investigation Details On MSC Seascape

Jason Watford was arrested early Monday. Susan was identified as the woman found dead on the cruise ship on Tuesday, two days after the killing. She was found with multiple facial injuries, according to court documents. Jason Watford admitted to FBI investigators that their argument caused him to snap and lash out at his wife multiple times, leaving her with a bloody mouth.

He then choked his wife with both hands, wrapping his right arm around her neck and applying pressure for approximately four to five minutes. He released his hold after becoming exhausted, the documents stated. Watford did not contact ship security or medical personnel, even though his wife was lying motionless in the cabin, the documents claimed. He was later seen scrolling on his cellphone after the killing.

Susan leaves behind three children. The baby who was on the ship is now safe and in foster care. Mast says she is in contact with CPS and hopes to help care for the youngest child. Mast paid tribute to Susan, who fled the Amish community when she was 15.

She was a great daughter and she liked to learn, Mast said. Mast says she hopes Susan's story reaches other women before it is too late. It's too late for her, but it's not too late for somebody else, Mast said. Jason Watford remains in federal custody as the case moves forward.

If you or someone you know is experiencing domestic violence, help is available 24 hours a day at the National Domestic Violence Hotline: 1-800-799-SAFE (7233).