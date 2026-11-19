South Carolina parole board unanimously denies Susan Smith's release three decades after she drowned her two young sons in John D. Long Lake.

South Carolina officials unanimously denied Susan Smith a second chance at freedom on November 19, 2026, keeping her incarcerated for the remainder of her life sentence. The Department of Corrections confirmed that the parole board voted to reject her release after thirty years behind bars for the 1994 drowning deaths of her two children, Michael and Alex. This ruling ensures that the woman who sparked a national outcry over false carjacking claims remains in custody.

Susan Smith Second Parole Hearing Rejection

Susan Smith filed for parole for the second time during this hearing, following an identical rejection in November 2024 when she first became eligible. Both decisions by the parole board have been unanimous, reflecting a consistent view that she poses a risk or lacks sufficient remorse for release. The timeline for her eligibility was established when she was originally sentenced to life in prison with the possibility of parole after serving thirty years.

Also read Susan Smith Denied Parole as Sons’ Father Pleads to Keep Her Behind Bars

David Smith Opposes Release at Hearing

David Smith, Susan's ex-husband and father of the victims, strongly opposed the release during the hearing, arguing that granting parole would be a profound injustice to Michael and Alex. He stated that he would speak from the heart to ensure the board focused on the impact on the children rather than his personal grievances. David emphasized that Susan's behavior over the years indicates she remains self-centered and lacks genuine remorse for the crimes she committed.

Victims And Crime History Details

The case originated in 1994 when Susan Smith rolled her car into John D. Long Lake with her sons, aged three and fourteen months, strapped inside the vehicle. She initially claimed the children were taken during a carjacking, leading to a massive search effort before she confessed to the murders nine days later. The parole board reviewed this history alongside new evidence of her conduct while incarcerated to determine her suitability for release.

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Prison Infractions Shape Board Decision

During the proceedings, officials highlighted numerous prison violations committed by Susan, including drug offenses and inappropriate relationships with staff members. These infractions were presented as critical evidence regarding her character and accountability. Tiffany Smith, David's new wife, questioned whether Susan should have been eligible for parole applications given the severity of the original crime and her subsequent lack of responsibility.

Future Eligibility And Legal Precedent

Although the current application was denied, Susan remains eligible to seek parole again in the future under the terms of her original sentence. Her case draws occasional comparisons to other high-profile South Carolina convictions, such as that of Alex Murdaugh, whose murder convictions were overturned by the state Supreme Court in May 2026. Despite these legal distinctions, the South Carolina parole board maintains its stance on Susan Smith's continued incarceration.