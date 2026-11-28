Diet Coke wasn’t invented yet when they were president. They did the best they could.

An official seal on the side of the “Sea King” presidential helicopter, which is severely cracked and peeling, is among the things that will be replaced during an upcoming 2-year restoration project of the aircraft, which will become the centerpiece of a new building and exhibit at the Richard Nixon Presidential Library and Museum in Yorba Linda on Tuesday, June 23, 2026.

If you’re shopping for gifts this weekend, Abraham Lincoln takes credit cards. So does Herbert Hoover. Likewise for Barack Obama and Jimmy Carter, as well as LBJ, JFK, Ike, Truman, Nixon, Reagan, FDR and both George Bushes. America’s presidential libraries have gift shops, and where there’s a gift shop, there’s an online store.

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, you can buy the first sentence of the Gettysburg Address on a magnet, sign or coaster. A “novelty felt top hat” is available in two sizes and pairs well with the “Lincoln for President 1860” long-sleeve shirt. If someone on your gift list is feeling nostalgic about the lost penny, this is the store where you can find a “jumbo 1909 Abraham Lincoln Penny Coin” or a pair of “dynamic black penny novelty socks.