The South Carolina Parole Board unanimously denies Susan Power's request for release three decades after she admitted to drowning her two young sons in a lake.

The South Carolina Parole Board has unanimously denied Susan Power's request for parole, marking the second time she has been rejected for release 30 years after confessing to the deaths of her two young sons. The decision confirms that Power will remain incarcerated following her admission to killing Michael and Alex, a case that gained significant national attention due to the initial fabrication regarding their disappearance. This ruling upholds the original life sentence imposed on Power, who initially claimed the boys were victims of a violent carjacking incident before eventually confessing to the crime.

The 1994 Incident and Initial Fraud

The core details of the case originate from 1994, when Susan Power rolled her vehicle, with Michael and Alex strapped into the back seat, into John D. Long Lake in South Carolina. At the time of the incident, the boys were just three years old and 14 months old, respectively. Both children drowned in the lake, and Power initially lied to authorities and the public, claiming the boys had been taken during a carjacking. This fabricated narrative drew widespread media coverage and public sympathy, as Power made national headlines by publicly pleading for the safe return of her sons. The truth emerged nine days later when Power admitted that she had killed the children herself, leading to a massive shift in the public and legal understanding of the tragedy.

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Parole Board Rejection and Sentencing History

One year after the incident, Susan Power was sentenced to serve life in prison with the possibility of parole after serving 30 years. The parole board's most recent decision marks the second time she has been eligible for consideration, following an initial hearing in November 2024. During that earlier proceeding, the board also unanimously denied her request, determining that she would remain in custody. The volume of public correspondence regarding her case highlights the depth of controversy surrounding her potential release; the parole board received a total of 471 letters and emails regarding her eligibility, yet only six of those submissions supported her release. This overwhelming ratio of opposition contributed to the board's consistent stance against granting her freedom.

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Family Opposition and Lack of Remorse

David Power, the brother of the deceased boys, argued vigorously that Susan Power should not be granted parole, stating that her release would constitute a huge injustice to Michael and Alex. Speaking to the board, David explained that his primary motivation was not vengeance against his sister but rather a commitment to justice for his nephews. He explicitly told the board not to keep her incarcerated because of what she had done to him, but rather because of what she did to Michael and Alex. David expressed deep skepticism regarding Power's rehabilitation, noting that her behavior through the years has shown it is still all about Susan. He stated that in his heart of hearts, he does not think she is remorseful, and he does not think she really cares about the harm she caused to the boys.

Ongoing Legal Process and Future Hearings

Despite the emotional weight of the proceedings, David Power has remained steadfast in his commitment to attend every parole eligibility hearing for his sister. He mentioned that while he was not looking forward to speaking at the hearing, he planned to be there every time Susan is eligible, aiming to speak from the heart. He emphasized that his focus remains on ensuring the memory of Michael and Alex is honored rather than seeking personal retribution. The next scheduled parole hearing for Susan Power is set for December 7, 2026, three years after the initial wave of parole considerations began. Until that date, the South Carolina Department of Corrections will continue to hold Power, maintaining the status quo established by the unanimous decision of the parole board.