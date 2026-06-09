Susan Collins refuses to weigh in on Platner's sexting scandal as Maine voters head to polls

Sen. Susan Collins repeatedly declines to comment on Democratic rival Graham Platner's sexting scandal as Maine voters head to polls for primary.

GOP senators rally around new DHS proposal targeting sanctuary cities: 'Should pay a price' Vance refers Tim Walz, Minnesota attorney general to DOJ for criminal investigation over state's alleged fraudLA mayoral race heads to November runoff as Karen Bass faces Mamdani-style socialistChurch cans patriotic staple on Biden’s posh vacation enclave — pastor says tradition ‘doesn’t cut it’ Platner’s ‘living on the sea’ claim dismantled by critics as financial docs paint a different picture Democrat who led #MeToo charge stays silent as accusations emerge against Senate hopeful Graham Platner Obama-appointed judge who blocked Trump birthright citizenship order strikes again, throws out visa overhaulDemocrats extend Platner 'grace' despite abuse allegations after Kavanaugh reckoningSEE IT: Maine voters sound off on Platner's divisive campaign as crucial primary nears: 'He's a disgrace'The California system 'got' Spencer Pratt: Caitlyn Jenner‘Gutfeld!

’: Scott Pelley, you shouldn’t have been surprisedJesse Watters: President Trump is playing babysitterWATCH: Collins sidesteps questions on Platner scandal as scrutiny of Democratic rival intensifies Sen. Susan Collins repeatedly declined to comment on Graham Platner's sexting scandal, saying only she had "nothing to add" as Maine voters headed to the polls.

, repeatedly declined to weigh in on Democratic Senate candidate Graham Platner's sexting controversy last week, opting to keep her distance from the escalating scandal as Maine voters head to the polls Tuesday.

"I really have nothing to add to it," Collins told Fox News Digital when asked about the allegations surrounding Platner, the Democratic frontrunner and her presumed opponent. Collins reiterated that position when pressed further, declining multiple opportunities to comment as scrutiny surrounding Platner intensified ahead of the Democratic primary. controversies a central line of attack ahead of the primary.

Outside organizations backing Collins have aired ads and amplified criticism of the Maine Democrat, while the senator herself has largely avoided publicly weighing in despite being expected to face him in November’s midterms. Collins' recent reluctance to comment differs from her earlier remarks about Platner. Last month, she criticized the Democratic candidate when speaking to Fox News Digital after he "It’s never appropriate to mock a downed American soldier," Collins said to Fox News Digital last month.

"It’s just appalling. " PLATNER SUPPORTER KHANNA CALLS SENATE HOPEFUL'S PAST RELATIONSHIPS 'TOXIC,' BUT SAYS HE DESERVES 'REDEMPTION'But she has repeatedly declined to address the more recent sexting scandal allegations that occurred while Platner was married, which have dominated discussion of the race in the final days before the primary. The silence also shows the difference in how Democrats have responded to the controversy.

Party leaders and allies have increasingly backed, and even formally endorsed, Platner as more controversies continue to surface in his campaign. Democrats have directly targeted Collins over her voting record and argue that flipping the seat remains a top priority despite all the allegations surrounding Platner. Sen.

Bernie Sanders and Democratic Senate candidate Graham Platner stand together during a"Fighting Oligarchy" tour stop at the Collins Center for the Arts on the University of Maine campus in Orono, Maine, on May 24, 2026. , I-Vt. , and Rep. Ro Khanna, D-Calif.

, who reiterated his support for the Maine Democrat to Fox News Digital in an interview Friday night, arguing that Platner is"taking accountability" for his past and that"we need that redemption in this country.

"that could shape one of the country's most-watched Senate races, as Platner seeks to move past the controversy and secure a matchup against Collins. Hannah Brennan is a Digital Production Assistant on the Politics team. She previously interned at the Aspen Daily News, where she covered local government meetings, community developments, cultural events and nationally significant political events.

Her reporting included coverage of the Aspen Security Forum and appearances by prominent leaders such as former Speaker of the House Paul Ryan. She graduated early with high distinction from the University of Colorado Boulder in December 2025 and joined Fox News Digital in January 2026.





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