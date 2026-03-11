Susan Collins Biddeford Office Vandalized Second Time in a Month Before Election

Sen. Susan Collins' Biddeford, Maine office was vandalized Monday night for the second time in a month, with red paint dumped and Blood on her Hands written on the sidewalk.

The Biddeford, Maine, office of Sen. Susan Collins, R- Maine, was vandalized Monday night for the second time in a month, Collins chief of staff told Fox News.

The latest incident involved saboteurs dumping a bucket of red paint in front of the location while writing in crimson BLOOD on her HANDS on the sidewalk in front of the building. The Biddeford office is near the scene of an Immigration and Customs Enforcement officer-involved shooting in which a law enforcement officer shot and killed 26-year-old Colombian national. Vandalism was previously reported at the same Main Street location, where the building's door was spray-painted in September.

Also read Troy Jackson Leads Susan Collins in Final Maine Senate Polls

Collins Staff Denies Intimidation Effort

Collins chief of staff Katie Brown told Fox News' Alexis McAdams that this is another incident in a series and the second attempt at the Biddeford office to intimidate the Senator and her staff. Brown said these tactics are disturbing, but not effective, and that their staff is undeterred and on the job. The campaign reported the actions were intended to send a hostile message to the staff working inside the building.

Advertisement

Red paint was dumped in a manner designed to resemble a pool of blood, adding to the severity of the visual threat. Some of the red paint appears to have splattered onto the front doors of the Senator's office. Democratic candidate Troy Jackson, who is challenging Collins, condemned the vandalism. Jackson said Senator Collins and her staff should be able to do their jobs without anyone defacing their office, and I condemn whoever did this.

This act of vandalism occurs as Senator Collins seeks to secure a sixth term in the U.S. Senate. Her bid for re-election is being challenged by Jackson, who aims to flip the seat. The contest is critical for political control, as Jackson hopes his victory will help his party take control of the U.S. Senate. Collins has served in the Senate since 1997, bringing nearly thirty years of legislative experience to her current campaign efforts.

Recurring Vandalism Highlights Election Tensions

The current vandalism is not an isolated incident at the Biddeford location. The office has been vandalized before, marking this as the second known attempt to target the facility. The recurrence of these aggressive tactics highlights the heightened tensions surrounding the upcoming election. Campaign officials view these actions as part of a broader strategy to disrupt the Senator's outreach and community engagement in Maine.

Despite the physical damage and the threatening nature of the graffiti, the Biddeford office remains operational. The staff continues to engage with constituents and manage campaign activities on Main Street. The incident underscores the personal risks faced by political figures and their teams during intense election cycles. The community response to the vandalism and the resilience of the staff will be closely watched as Election Day approaches.